The Pretty Reckless Join Forces with Soundgarden Members in “Only Love Can Save Me Now” Video: Watch

The Pretty Reckless have unveiled a video for “Only Love Can Save Me Now” featuring Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron. The song appears on TPR’s new album, Death by Rock and Roll, which arrived earlier this year.

Thayil and Cameron guest on the studio version of the track, and reprise their roles in the music video. The clip shows Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen rising out of the ocean in a soaking wet white dress as she sings the hard-rocking tune.

The Soundgarden members certainly put their stamp on the track, with Cameron (also a member of Pearl Jam) pounding away at his drum kit while providing backing vocals. Thayil, meanwhile, delivers a blistering 45-second guitar solo at the three-minute mark.

The Pretty Reckless opened for Soundgarden in Detroit on the same night that singer Chris Cornell sadly took his own life in May 2017. The tragedy had a profound effect on Momsen, who has long cited Soundgarden as one of her biggest influences.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling around our song ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now,’” Momsen told Rolling Stone, which premiered the video. “The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time — Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal. This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living.”

Thayil added, “It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, [TPR guitarist] Ben [Phillips], and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this Pretty Reckless song. ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’ has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love. These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor’s powerful and haunting vocals.”

Cameron stated, “Kim and I had a blast recording with Taylor and The Pretty Reckless on their new single ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’, a fantastic rock track that sounds amazing at full volume. Many thanks to the band for inviting us to play on their new album Death by Rock and Roll.”

Watch the video for “Only Love Can Save Me Now” below, followed by Taylor Momsen’s recent conversation with Evanescence’s Amy Lee for Consequence‘s “Peer 2 Peer” video series.