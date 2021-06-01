The Psychedelic Furs Announce 2021 Tour Dates

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a 2021 headlining tour of Europe and North America in support of their 2020 comeback album Made of Rain.

For their first new LP in three decades, the Furs had planned some tour dates that were subsequently cancelled due to the coronavirus. Now, the comeback is picking up right where it left off.

This 35-date storm kicks off in Indianapolis, IN on September 15th. After a brief stand in the American midwest, including Summerfest 2021, the New Wave legends will decamp for the UK, lingering through October, but returning October 15th to sweep through the Sun Belt supported by Royston Langston of Spacehog. After fish-hooking up through Florida and along the East Coast, The Furs will end by criss-crossing between Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, and can be had through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Last year, The Psychedelic Furs spoke to Consequence and Kyle Meredith With… about their new album.

The Psychedelic Furs 2021 Tour Dates:

09/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

09/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

09/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

09/27 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

09/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/29 — Glasgow, UK –@SWG3

10/01 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

10/02 — Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

10/03 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/05 — Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

10/15 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

10/16 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

10/17 — Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center *

10/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

10/20 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

10/21 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

10/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

10/27 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/29 — Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

10/30 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

10/31 — Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

11/03 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/05 — York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre

11/07 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

11/09 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/10 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre

11/12 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/13 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

11/14 — Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

11/16 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

11/17 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

11/19 — Huntington, NY @ Paramount

11/20 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live

= w/ Royston Langston