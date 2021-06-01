Menu
The Psychedelic Furs Announce 2021 Tour Dates

The UK band released their comeback album Made of Rain last year

The Psychedelic Furs, image courtesy of the artist
June 1, 2021 | 2:38pm ET

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a 2021 headlining tour of Europe and North America in support of their 2020 comeback album Made of Rain.

For their first new LP in three decades, the Furs had planned some tour dates that were subsequently cancelled due to the coronavirus. Now, the comeback is picking up right where it left off.

This 35-date storm kicks off in Indianapolis, IN on September 15th. After a brief stand in the American midwest, including Summerfest 2021, the New Wave legends will decamp for the UK, lingering through October, but returning October 15th to sweep through the Sun Belt supported by Royston Langston of Spacehog. After fish-hooking up through Florida and along the East Coast, The Furs will end by criss-crossing between Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, and can be had through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Last year, The Psychedelic Furs spoke to Consequence and Kyle Meredith With… about their new album.

The Psychedelic Furs 2021 Tour Dates:
09/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
09/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
09/19 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
09/27 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
09/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
09/29 — Glasgow, UK –@SWG3
10/01 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
10/02 — Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy
10/03 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/05 — Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
10/15 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
10/16 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *
10/17 — Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center *
10/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
10/20 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *
10/21 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
10/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
10/27 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/29 — Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
10/30 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
10/31 — Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
11/03 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/05 — York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre
11/07 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
11/09 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
11/10 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre
11/12 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/13 — New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
11/14 — Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
11/16 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
11/17 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
11/19 — Huntington, NY @ Paramount
11/20 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live

  • = w/ Royston Langston

