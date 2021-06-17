Menu
Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell Star in Trailer for The Shrink Next Door: Watch

The Apple TV+ dark comedy series is inspired by a true life podcast

the shrink next door trailer will ferrell paul rudd
The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+)
June 17, 2021 | 1:39pm ET

    Apple TV+ has released the first look at the upcoming limited series The Shrink Next Door starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.

    The dark comedy is an adaptation of the hit podcast of the same name and tells the stranger-than-fiction story of Dr. Isaac Herschkopf, a charming therapist who manipulates his way into the life of his longtime patient, Marty Markowitz. The first three episodes of the series will debut November 12th.

    “Marty, I have your best interest at heart. But without trust, we have nothing,” Rudd promises menacingly as Dr. Herschkopf.

    “I do trust you. I trust you completely,” Ferrell’s Marty replies as scenes flash across screen of the good doctor moving into his patient’s lavish Hamptons home, taking over the family business and worming his way further into Markowitz’s life — all to the sound of Billy Joel’s “My Life”.

    Directed by Michael Showalter, the eight-episode series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis, Marty’s untrusting younger sister, and Casey Wilson as Dr. Herschkopf’s wife, Bonnie. Stream the trailer after the jump.

    Most recently, Ferrell starred with Rachel McAdams in Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which snagged a surprise Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Meanwhile, Rudd spent the pandemic reuniting with his fellow Avengers for a virtual fundraiser for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, reprising his role as Bobby Newport for the Parks and Recreation reunion special, and teaming up with Hot Ones to film a PSA encouraging young people to wear masks.

