Fetishizing the Nuclear Family with The Stepfather

Father's Day is just around the corner and instead of a necktie, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are opening a new monthly series

The Stepfather (New Century Vista Film Company)
June 3, 2021 | 12:32pm ET

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that uses the lens of horror films and entertainment to take an in-depth look at various mental health topics.

Father’s Day is just around the corner and instead of a necktie, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are opening a new monthly series. They’re discussing Bad Dads, beginning with the 1987 psychological horror film The Stepfather starring Terry O’Quinn. 

Mike shares information about gender-based violence and different types of neglect. Lara discusses toxic relationships and pointless masculinity. Jenn shares personal experience with her own dad and everyone raves of Terry O’Quinn’s iconic performance. So pull up a seat at the dinner table and remember, podcast knows best. 

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Further Reading:

Navigating the Concepts of Gender and Violence with Young Children

