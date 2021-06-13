On Saturday, The Strokes played the first full-capacity indoor concert in New York City since the start of the pandemic. The set served as a fundraiser for NYC progressive mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, and featured appearances by Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, comedian John Mulaney, and congressional representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Strokes had previously supported Wiley with their first-ever unplugged concert on May 15th. This latest fundraiser occurred 10 days ahead of early voting, and took place at the newly-renovated Irving Plaza. Before the concert, Mulaney spoke in favor of Wiley, saying, “If I derail her campaign, I am deeply sorry.” AOC joined Wiley on stage, telling the fully-vaccinated crowd to stump for Wiley with their friends and family and announcing that “Holy shit, New York is back!”

The Strokes played a 16-song set, via Stereogum, including classics like “Is This It” and “Reptilia” as well as cuts from 2020’s The New Abnormal, which earned them their first Grammy for Best Rock Album. Blood Orange joined the rockers for “One Way Trigger” off their 2013 effort Comedown Machine. Check out videos and the full setlist below.

Last night we held NYC’s FIRST in-person concert of 2021. 100% vaccinated crowd! 🤘🏽🎸 ⚡️The Strokes + John Mulaney for @mayawiley⚡️ Sundays are great for early voting. Grab a coffee, find your pollsite, and vote today: https://t.co/G0R7FTZb08 Text your friends & fam for Maya! pic.twitter.com/0Yba8GlNqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 13, 2021

Setlist:

Juicebox

Someday

The Adults Are Talking

One Way Trigger

You Only Live Once

Hard To Explain

Ize Of The World

The Modern Age

12:51

Is This It

Bad Decisions

Take It Or Leave It

Automatic Stop

Last Nite

Ode To The Mets

Reptilia