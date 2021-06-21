Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Strokes Tease New Song “Starting Again” in Maya Wiley Campaign Ad: Watch

The Strokes had played a pair of fundraisers for Wiley earlier this month

the strokes maya wiley ad starting again watch stream new song single new york city nyc mayoral primary
The Strokes, photo by Jason McDonald
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 21, 2021 | 2:11pm ET

    Tuesday, June 22nd is New York City’s mayoral primary, and The Strokes are hoping to jam their way to a better world by teasing the new song “Starting Again” in an ad for progressive candidate Maya Wiley.

    Throughout the election, the New York rockers have been wildin’ out for Wiley, performing their first-ever unplugged set as a fundraiser on her behalf and following that with NYC’s first full-capacity indoor concert alongside fellow Wiley backers John Mulaney, Blood Orange, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Despite these famous fans, Wiley’s candidacy has struggled to gain traction, with recent polling putting her in fourth place behind Eric Adams, Andrew Yang, and Kathryn Garcia. However, NYC’s use of ranked-choice voting means that if she is the second- or third-choice candidate for enough voters, she still has a chance.

    The Strokes’ rock Hail Mary was co-written by Julian Casablancas and Gregg Alexander of New Radicals. In a dual statement, the pair said,

    “In an era of voter suppression and mega donors dismantling democracy, it’s crucial to remember New York City is too important to risk handing the reins of America’s most diverse metropolis to the same kind of party machine that’s controlled NY’s governance for most of the 20th century… one of Brooklyn clubhouse politics, big real-estate money, and mutual back-scratching. It is time we elect Maya as the city’s first woman mayor to make things better for ALL of our futures.”

    Related Video

    In the TV ad, the song plays behind black-and-white footage of Wiley stumping with voters, alongside shots of the Statue of Liberty and clips of some of her big-name endorsers. “Starting again,” Casablancas sings over an adventurous guitar riff and persistent palm-muted guitars.

    The Strokes
     Editor's Pick
    10 Years Ago, The Strokes Triumphed Through Adversity to Create Angles

    Besides that, The Strokes unveiled a version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that shows off something they called “acoustic autotune.” Check out that, as well as the Maya Wiley TV ad, below.

Latest Stories

helado negro new album far in gemini and leo song single listen stream

Helado Negro Announces New Album Far In, Shares "Gemini and Leo": Stream

June 21, 2021

Joni Mitchell Blue 50 EP stream digital anniversary Hunter song

Joni Mitchell Releases Digital EP Blue 50 (Demos and Outtakes): Stream

June 21, 2021

afi 2022 us tour tickets dates schedule

AFI Announce 2022 US Tour in Support of New Album Bodies

June 21, 2021

waterparks origins fabric lowkey hel Origins of Stripped-Back Piano Version Lowkey As Hell

Waterparks Share the Origins of Stripped-Back Piano Version of "Lowkey as Hell": Exclusive

June 21, 2021

 

deap vally american cockroach ep stream

Deap Vally Shares American Cockroach EP: Stream

June 20, 2021

dababy ball if i want to new single music video stream listen watch

DaBaby Drops New Single "Ball if I Want To": Stream

June 18, 2021

dc comics and loma vista records release dark nights death metal soundtrack stream rise against chelsea wolfe Manchester orchestra mastodon denzel curry soccer mommy idles

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Features Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Soccer Mommy: Stream

June 18, 2021

bullet for my valentine new album

Bullet for My Valentine Announce Self-Titled New Album, Unleash Single "Knives": Stream

June 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Strokes Tease New Song "Starting Again" in Maya Wiley Campaign Ad: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale