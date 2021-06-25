Menu
The Vaccines Announce New Album Back in Love City, Share Title Track: Stream

The British rockers' fifth LP is set for a September 10th release via Super Easy/AWAL Recordings

the vaccines back in love city new single album stream
The Vaccines (photo by Frank Fieber)
June 25, 2021 | 5:24pm ET

    The Vaccines have unveiled the title track and release date for their upcoming album Back in Love City. The British rock band’s fifth studio set is slated to hit shelves, streamers, and digital retailers on September 10th via Super Easy/AWAL Recordings.

    According to frontman Justin Hayward-Young, the 13-track studio set was inspired by all types of cityscapes — from the real to the fictional — and the idea took root when he traded homes (The Holiday-style) with a someone in L.A. “I literally swapped lives with a stranger. I lived in [his] house and drove his car while he lived in mine, but we’d never met and had no previous connections,” he said in a statement.

    “Back In Love City” finds the quintet delivering a chant-ready, guitar-driven chorus between Hayward-Young’s cheeky verses. “I drink to drown my sorrows but they always learn to swim/ Thank you very much, yes I am a little thin/ When I exorcise my demons, I just take ’em to the gym/ But I hope it doesn’t matter/ Seven years sober, couldn’t give you up for Lent/ So I never even questioned if your cookies had consent/ I acted on an urge, now I sit here and lament/ But I hoped it wouldn’t matter,” he intones over lead guitarist Freddie Cowan’s flourishes. Stream “Back in Love City”, and check out the album artwork and complete tracklist below.

    Related Video

    Prior to the pandemic, The Vaccines played Glastonbury back in 2019, and in 2020 they lent their song “Internet Disco” featuring Agent Emotion to Songs for the National Health Service, the charity vinyl benefitting British frontline workers.

    Back In Love City Artwork:

    the vaccines back in love city artwork

    Back In Love City Tracklist:
    01. Back in Love City
    02. Alone Star
    03. Headphones Baby
    04. Wanderlust
    05. Paranormal Romance
    06. El Paso
    07. Jump off the Top
    08. XCT
    09. Bandit
    10. Peoples Republic of Desire
    11. Savage
    12. Heart Land
    13. Pink Water Pistols

