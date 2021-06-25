The Vaccines Announce New Album Back in Love City, Share Title Track: Stream

The Vaccines have unveiled the title track and release date for their upcoming album Back in Love City. The British rock band’s fifth studio set is slated to hit shelves, streamers, and digital retailers on September 10th via Super Easy/AWAL Recordings.

According to frontman Justin Hayward-Young, the 13-track studio set was inspired by all types of cityscapes — from the real to the fictional — and the idea took root when he traded homes (The Holiday-style) with a someone in L.A. “I literally swapped lives with a stranger. I lived in [his] house and drove his car while he lived in mine, but we’d never met and had no previous connections,” he said in a statement.

“Back In Love City” finds the quintet delivering a chant-ready, guitar-driven chorus between Hayward-Young’s cheeky verses. “I drink to drown my sorrows but they always learn to swim/ Thank you very much, yes I am a little thin/ When I exorcise my demons, I just take ’em to the gym/ But I hope it doesn’t matter/ Seven years sober, couldn’t give you up for Lent/ So I never even questioned if your cookies had consent/ I acted on an urge, now I sit here and lament/ But I hoped it wouldn’t matter,” he intones over lead guitarist Freddie Cowan’s flourishes. Stream “Back in Love City”, and check out the album artwork and complete tracklist below.

Related Video

Prior to the pandemic, The Vaccines played Glastonbury back in 2019, and in 2020 they lent their song “Internet Disco” featuring Agent Emotion to Songs for the National Health Service, the charity vinyl benefitting British frontline workers.

Back In Love City Artwork:

Back In Love City Tracklist:

01. Back in Love City

02. Alone Star

03. Headphones Baby

04. Wanderlust

05. Paranormal Romance

06. El Paso

07. Jump off the Top

08. XCT

09. Bandit

10. Peoples Republic of Desire

11. Savage

12. Heart Land

13. Pink Water Pistols