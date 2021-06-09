Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Wallflowers Share New Song “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden”, Perform on Corden: Watch

Jakob Dyla-led band delivers the latest single from their upcoming Exit Wounds LP, plus a performance of "Roots & Wings"

The Wallfowers roots & wings late late show james corden new song WHO’S THAT MAN WALKING ‘ROUND MY GARDEN
The Wallflowers perform on Corden, still via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 9, 2021 | 10:27am ET

A month out from the arrival of their new album, Exit Wounds, The Wallflowers are in full-on release cycle mode. Not only did Jakob Dylan and his band perform the LP’s lead track, “Roots & Wings” on Corden Tuesday night, they’ve shared another new single called “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden”.

On The Late Late Show, Dylan Zoomed in with host James Corden for an interview in which he talked about performing his own classic hit, “One Headlight”, at karaoke bars. “I think a lot of people like me have probably done a similar thing,” Dylan joked. “I’m just more eager to admit that I do it. It’s not that difficult to do; you can choose either a fake mustache or a baseball hat, and it’s unlikely anybody would think it would be you singing your own song.” He also touched on Exit Wounds, calling it “the finest record I’ve made.”

Dylan then joined the rest of The Wallflowers to play “Roots & Wings” from a remote recording studio. Check out the interview and performance ahead.

Related Video

The Wallflowers have also released the third Exit Wounds single, “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden”. The track sees Dylan singing in an electronically gnarled growl as the band delivers some rollicking Americana funk.

“The garden referenced in ‘Who’s that Man Walking ‘Round My Garden’ isn’t one you’d find in your backyard,” Dylan told SPIN. “The garden is whatever you hold dear and find worthy of protecting. Might be a woman, could be your future, may be your peace of mind. Keep out of mine and I’ll keep out of yours.”

kyle meredith with jakob dylan of the wallflowers podcast stream
 Editor's Pick
Jakob Dylan on The Wallflowers’ First Album in Nine Years and How Tom Petty’s Worst Song Is “Still Better Than Most”

Take a listen to “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden” below. The single follows previous teaser track “Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More”. The Butch Walker-produced Exit Wounds is out July 9th via New West Records, and The Wallflowers will tour behind the effort beginning next month. Tickets can be found via Ticketmaster or here.

 

Latest Stories

orla gartland woman on the internet debut album new song single watch listen stream release date do you mind new song single

Orla Gartland Announces Debut Album Woman on the Internet, Shares "Do You Mind?": Stream

June 9, 2021

José González head on origins new song single stream

José González Shares the Origins of New Song "Head On": Stream

June 9, 2021

deafheaven new album infinite granite

Deafheaven Announce New Album Infinite Granite, Share "Great Mass of Color": Stream

June 9, 2021

Bo Burnham Inside album stream the songs music welcome to the internet (Netflix)

Bo Burnham Announces Album Inside (The Songs) Featuring Music from His Special

June 8, 2021

 

your old droog mf doom dropout boogie new song stream

Your Old Droog and MF DOOM's New Song "Dropout Boogie" Posthumously Released: Stream

June 8, 2021

wavves hideaway new song video stream

Wavves Share New Single "Hideaway": Stream

June 8, 2021

pom pom squad crying new song single music video watch listen stream

Pom Pom Squad Drop New Song "Crying": Stream

June 8, 2021

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM self-titled new album 2021 tour dates i don't mind new single song stream

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Solo Album in 10 Years, Plus 2021 Tour Dates

June 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Wallflowers Share New Song "Who's That Man Walking 'Round My Garden", Perform on Corden: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale