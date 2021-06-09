The Wallflowers Share New Song “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden”, Perform on Corden: Watch

A month out from the arrival of their new album, Exit Wounds, The Wallflowers are in full-on release cycle mode. Not only did Jakob Dylan and his band perform the LP’s lead track, “Roots & Wings” on Corden Tuesday night, they’ve shared another new single called “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden”.

On The Late Late Show, Dylan Zoomed in with host James Corden for an interview in which he talked about performing his own classic hit, “One Headlight”, at karaoke bars. “I think a lot of people like me have probably done a similar thing,” Dylan joked. “I’m just more eager to admit that I do it. It’s not that difficult to do; you can choose either a fake mustache or a baseball hat, and it’s unlikely anybody would think it would be you singing your own song.” He also touched on Exit Wounds, calling it “the finest record I’ve made.”

Dylan then joined the rest of The Wallflowers to play “Roots & Wings” from a remote recording studio. Check out the interview and performance ahead.

Related Video

The Wallflowers have also released the third Exit Wounds single, “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden”. The track sees Dylan singing in an electronically gnarled growl as the band delivers some rollicking Americana funk.

“The garden referenced in ‘Who’s that Man Walking ‘Round My Garden’ isn’t one you’d find in your backyard,” Dylan told SPIN. “The garden is whatever you hold dear and find worthy of protecting. Might be a woman, could be your future, may be your peace of mind. Keep out of mine and I’ll keep out of yours.”

Take a listen to “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden” below. The single follows previous teaser track “Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More”. The Butch Walker-produced Exit Wounds is out July 9th via New West Records, and The Wallflowers will tour behind the effort beginning next month. Tickets can be found via Ticketmaster or here.