Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Weeknd to Write, Produce, and Star In New HBO Series From Euphoria’s Sam Levinson

The Idol will focus on a club owner who runs a secret cult

the weeknd sam levinson hbo series the idol
The Weeknd, photo by Natalie Somekh, and Sam Levinson, photo by Gage Skidmore
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 29, 2021 | 9:55pm ET

    Soon, The Weeknd’s acting resume will consist of more than his perfect cameo in Uncut Gems: the singer born Abel Tesfaye is set to star in, co-write, and executive produce a new show coming to HBO Max. Titled The Idol, the upcoming drama comes from co-creator Sam Levinson, known for his work on Euphoria and Malcolm & Marie.

    Deadline reports that The Idol will center around a female pop singer who begins romantically seeing a mysterious LA club owner, the latter of the two just so happening to lead a secret cult on the side. Tesfaye and Levinson created the series together alongside “nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer” Reza Fahim. We don’t know much else about the series yet, but we’re excited. Stay tuned here for more info as we hear about it.

    Though it’s been over a year since the Weeknd’s last studio album, After Hours, the singer has kept himself busy lately. Earlier this year, he performed a career-spanning medley at the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and he reissued his debut mixtape House of Balloons for its tenth anniversary. He also made a guest appearance on Doja Cat’s new album, Planet Her. Later in 2021, the Weeknd will be going on a long-awaited worldwide tour. You can get tickets here.

    Related Video

Latest Stories

Tuca and Bertie Season 2

Tuca and Bertie Season 2 Is Beaker and Better Than Ever: Review

June 11, 2021

Loki Review

Marvel's Loki Is a Twisty, Witty Deconstruction of Supervillainy: Review

June 8, 2021

Lisey's Story Review

Lisey's Story Wades Hazily into the Grief-Stricken Mind of Stephen King

June 4, 2021

Friends Reunion Special Review

Could the Friends Reunion Special *Be* Any More Nostalgic?: Review

May 26, 2021

 

Master Of None Season 3 Review

Master of None Switches Gears For An Aching, Poignant Third Season: Review

May 24, 2021

streaming wars 2021 mid-year report scorecard netflix hbo max disney plus apple tv plus amazon prime video photo via shutterstock daniel constante

Streaming Wars 2021 Mid-Year Scorecard: How Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max Stack Up

May 10, 2021

rugrats reboot trailer

Paramount+ Share Trailer for Rugrats CGI Revival: Watch

May 5, 2021

Stowaway (Netflix)

The Sluggish Stowaway Still Delivers Thrills and Chills in Space: Review

April 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Weeknd to Write, Produce, and Star In New HBO Series From Euphoria's Sam Levinson

Menu Shop Search Sale