The What Podcast’s Bonnaroo First-Timers Checklist

The What Podcast takes a deep dive into music festivals every week and this time around Brad, Barry and Lord Taco offer their Bonnaroo checklist for first-timers. They’ll let you in on what to bring, what not to bring, and how to make sure your festival experience is a positive one.

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.