The What Podcast on the Odds and Ends of 2021 Music Festivals

Barry and Lord Taco take a trip to Mini Roo to meet with some serious Bonnaroo fans

The What Podcast, Bonnaroo photo by David Brendan Hall
Consequence Staff
June 30, 2021 | 4:23pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    The specter of Bonnaroo is large and real — finally! On this episode of The What Podcast, Brad and Barry are starting to focus in on the live music festival season, which will be more exciting and intense than ever before. They review a number of 2021 music festival lineups and talk to the winner of their Bonnaroo ticket giveaway.

    Also, Barry and Lord Taco make a trip to a Mini Roo with some serious Roo fans like Daniel and Sharla from the Roo Bus and Kevin and Mitchell from Reddaroo. Together, they reminisce about the Roo experience and look forward to another year on the Farm.

    The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

    In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

