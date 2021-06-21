Menu
Thrice to Embark on Fall 2021 US Tour with Touché Amoré

Self Defense Family will also provide support, with Jim Ward also on board for the first three shows

Thrice 2021 US tour
Thrice, photo by Dan Monick
June 21, 2021 | 2:25pm ET

    Thrice have announced a fall 2021 US headlining tour with fellow post-hardcore luminaries Touché Amoré.

    Self Defense Family will also provide support for the outing, which begins September 24th in Houston at the Warehouse. The tour moves across the South and up through the East Coast, then across the Midwest to the West Coast. The final date is October 30th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California.

    The first three shows —  all in Texas — will feature additional support from Sparta frontman and former At the Drive-In member Jim Ward.

    “The sense of community and pure exhilaration of live music is something we’ve missed dearly over the past year and a half, so we’re beyond excited to get back on the road and play shows again,” Thrice drummer Riley Breckenridge said in a press announcement.

    We last caught Thrice fresh off the release of 2018’s Palms, opening for Bring Me the Horizon’s 2019 tour. Thankfully, fans will get to see the post-hardcore vets in top billing soon. With Touché Amoré (whose track “Reminders” topped Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2020) and Self Defense Family (formerly known as End of a Year) on board, it’s a stacked lineup.

    Touché Amoré Reminders
    “Sharing the stage with two incredible bands in Touché Amoré and Self Defense Family is an honor and a thrill, and having an opportunity to help fill the void we’ve all felt recently is something we’re truly grateful for,” Breckenridge added.

    General ticket sales for Thrice’s 2021 fall tour begin Thursday (June 24th) at noon local time via Ticketmaster. See the full list of tour dates below.

    Thrice Fall 2021 US Tour Dates:
    09/24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse *#
    09/25 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey *#
    09/26 – Austin, TX @ Emos *#
    09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven #
    09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery #
    10/01 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live #
    10/02 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live! #
    10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore #
    10/05 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa #
    10/07 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
    10/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage #
    10/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #
    10/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #
    10/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom #
    10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #
    10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall #
    10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts #
    10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Concord #
    10/18 – Sauget, IL @ Pops #
    10/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden #
    10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union #
    10/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland #
    10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #
    10/26 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theater #
    10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park #
    10/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee #
    10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #
    10/30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

    * = with / Touché Amoré and SElf Defense Family
    *= w/ Jim Ward

