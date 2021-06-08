Menu
Thundercat Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

The bass maestro will stop in more than 20 cities

thundercat 2021 tour dates
Thundercat, photo by Quinn Dunziela
June 8, 2021 | 1:00pm ET

Thundercat has unveiled dates for a North American tour taking place this fall. The bass maestro will stop in more than 20 cities in support of the Grammy-winning It Is What It Is, one of the best albums of 2020.

After kicking off the trek with an appearance at Maha Music Festival on July 31st in Omaha, Nebraska, Thundercat will make stops in cities like New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario; Los Angeles, California; and Portland, Oregon before closing out on December 5th at Knitting Factory in Boise, Idaho.

Besides Maha, Thundercat will also play San Francisco’s Stern Grove Festival and Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival. Channel Tres will serve as the tour’s opening act, with special guests appearing at select shows.

Tickets go on sale here on June 11th. Look here for deals after they sell out. Check out Thundercat’s full 2021 tour schedule below.

Thundercat 2021 Tour Dates:
07/31 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival
08/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival
08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
10/26 — Jacksonville, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
10/27 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
10/28 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
10/30 — Austin, TX @ To Be Announced
10/31 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/02 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/07 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/11 — Toronto, ON @ History
11/14 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
11/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/17 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
11/20 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas
11/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/30 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/03 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/04 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12/05 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise

