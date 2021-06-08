Thundercat Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

Thundercat has unveiled dates for a North American tour taking place this fall. The bass maestro will stop in more than 20 cities in support of the Grammy-winning It Is What It Is, one of the best albums of 2020.

After kicking off the trek with an appearance at Maha Music Festival on July 31st in Omaha, Nebraska, Thundercat will make stops in cities like New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario; Los Angeles, California; and Portland, Oregon before closing out on December 5th at Knitting Factory in Boise, Idaho.

Besides Maha, Thundercat will also play San Francisco’s Stern Grove Festival and Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival. Channel Tres will serve as the tour’s opening act, with special guests appearing at select shows.

Tickets go on sale here on June 11th. Look here for deals after they sell out. Check out Thundercat’s full 2021 tour schedule below.

Thundercat 2021 Tour Dates:

07/31 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

08/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival

08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/24 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

10/26 — Jacksonville, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10/27 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

10/28 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

10/30 — Austin, TX @ To Be Announced

10/31 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/02 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/07 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/11 — Toronto, ON @ History

11/14 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

11/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/17 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

11/20 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas

11/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/30 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/03 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/04 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/05 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise