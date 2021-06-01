TikToker Goes Viral with Covers of Green Day and Linkin Park as South Park’s Cartman: Watch

Less than a week after launching his TikTok channel, Fernando Ufret has gone viral by covering popular songs as Cartman from South Park. His spot-on impression of the obnoxious cartoon character singing Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and Linkin Park’s “In the End” have each racked up hundreds of thousands of views in just a few days.

Ufret launched his TikTok channel with a Cartman cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl”, but it was his second video, his Cartman rendition of Green Day’s “Good Riddance”, that really took off. As of this writing, it’s just shy of 1 million views, with the Linkin Park cover tallying more than 600,000 views.

On Twitter, Ufret wrote, “I just started a TikTok 2 days ago, and some of the posts are going insanely viral! Thank you, guys!”

He has since offered Cartman versions of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Otherside” and the Friends theme song “I’ll Be There for You” (in celebration of the recent reunion special), among other tunes.

Prior to jumping on TikTok, Ufret built up a nice following on YouTube, where he has offered up non-Cartman acoustic covers of songs by Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, the Chili Peppers, and more. There you’ll find he actually has a quite a nice natural singing voice.

Expect many more of Ufret’s Cartman renditions of popular rock and pop songs in the weeks and months to come on his TikTok channel, but in the meantime check out his covers of Green Day, Linkin Park, and Red Hot Chili Peppers below.

I just started a TikTok 2 days ago, and some of the posts are going insanely viral! Thank you, guys!https://t.co/R1t4NNIE0S — Fernando M. Ufret (@Fernando_Ufret) May 31, 2021