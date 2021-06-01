Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

TikToker Goes Viral with Covers of Green Day and Linkin Park as South Park’s Cartman: Watch

Fernando Ufret also sings RHCP's "Otherside" and the Friends theme song in the style of Cartoon

Fernando Ufret Cartman song covers
Fernando Ufret (via TikTok), Cartman (via Comedy Central)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 1, 2021 | 3:04pm ET

Less than a week after launching his TikTok channel, Fernando Ufret has gone viral by covering popular songs as Cartman from South Park. His spot-on impression of the obnoxious cartoon character singing Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and Linkin Park’s “In the End” have each racked up hundreds of thousands of views in just a few days.

Ufret launched his TikTok channel with a Cartman cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl”, but it was his second video, his Cartman rendition of Green Day’s “Good Riddance”, that really took off. As of this writing, it’s just shy of 1 million views, with the Linkin Park cover tallying more than 600,000 views.

On Twitter, Ufret wrote, “I just started a TikTok 2 days ago, and some of the posts are going insanely viral! Thank you, guys!”

Related Video

He has since offered Cartman versions of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Otherside” and the Friends theme song “I’ll Be There for You” (in celebration of the recent reunion special), among other tunes.

Weezer (photo by Ben Kaye), Green Day (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Fall Out Boy (photo by Philip Cosores)
 Editor's Pick
Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Announce Rescheduled 2021 “Hella Mega Tour” Dates

Prior to jumping on TikTok, Ufret built up a nice following on YouTube, where he has offered up non-Cartman acoustic covers of songs by Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, the Chili Peppers, and more. There you’ll find he actually has a quite a nice natural singing voice.

Expect many more of Ufret’s Cartman renditions of popular rock and pop songs in the weeks and months to come on his TikTok channel, but in the meantime check out his covers of Green Day, Linkin Park, and Red Hot Chili Peppers below.

@fernandoufret

Cartman sings Green Day “Good Riddance” #Cartman #CartmanCovers #FernandoUfret #CartmanSings #Music #Guitar #GuitarPlayer #Guitarra #TimeOfYourLife

♬ original sound – FernandoUfret

@fernandoufret

Cartman sings Linkin Park! #FernandoUfret #Cartman #CartmanSings #CartmanCovers #Guitar #Music #TikTokCovers #InTheEnd #LinkinPark @tonewoodamp

♬ original sound – FernandoUfret

@fernandoufret

Cartman sings Otherside! #FernandoUfret #Cartman #CartmanSings #CartmanCovers #Music #Guitar #TikTokCovers #Otherside #RHCP @tonewoodamp

♬ original sound – FernandoUfret

 

Latest Stories

Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality"

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality", Gains Jay Weinberg's Approval: Watch

June 1, 2021

Mac Sabbath Announce 2012 US Summer Tour

Mac Sabbath, McDonald's-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour

June 1, 2021

Till Lindemann I Hate Children Video

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Unveils Video for New Solo Song "Ich Hasse Kinder (I Hate Children)": Stream

June 1, 2021

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Announce 2021 US Tour with Support from Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH

June 1, 2021

 

Slipknot 2021 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot Announce "Knotfest Roadshow" 2021 US Tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange

June 1, 2021

Rise Against

Chicago Mayor Proclaims June 4th as Rise Against Day, Band Unveils Song "Talking to Ourselves": Stream

June 1, 2021

Punk in the Park Arizona

US Rock Festivals Return with Punk in the Park Arizona featuring Pennywise, Face To Face, and More: Video + Photos

May 31, 2021

Jason Newsted Not Joining Megadeth

Ex-Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted "Not Joining Megadeth"

May 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

TikToker Goes Viral with Covers of Green Day and Linkin Park as South Park's Cartman: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale