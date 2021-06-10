TikTok Account Goes Viral with Parodies of Taylor Swift, Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers, More: Watch

A brand new TikTok creator is taking social media by storm thanks to her viral parodies of Taylor Swift, Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers, and more of your favorite artists.

According to her bio, @rachelsandy is an 18-year-old composer/producer who launched her channel back in May by crafting a spot-on take on the type of Bridgers song that the Pharbz would “eat right up.” And devour the parody they did, with the British teen’s first video racking up nearly one million views in just a few weeks.

Since then, the duly self-proclaimed girl boss has expertly lampooned the signature styles of Hozier (complete with *Irish forest sounds*), Mitski (“What key are we in?”), and Maggie Rogers (“More percussion please”). On each song, Rachel plays multiple instruments — from bass and keys to acoustic guitar and drum kits — and she even ventured outside of her indie style to tackle an impression of T-Swift.

The bedroom composer’s greatest parody — and most viral video — has been her nearly indistinguishable impersonation of Lorde, all the way down to the Kiwi pop star’s characteristic hand movements while she performs.

“I hate Lorde fans, ’cause she could literally write a song like…” she deadpans at the start of the clip. She then launches into what could easily be mistaken for a Melodrama-era hit with lyrics like, “We’re made for movies like the stars/ Spent our last dollars on fast cars/ But we’re not goin’ anywhere/ I feel it sink into my skin/ Over my bones like a toxin/ I wish that I could stay a kid/ No more growin’ up, I keep getting older but…”

Thus far, the 18-year-old has only released six parodies, but considering that they’ve garnered more than 12.6 million views, it’s safe to say more videos are likely on the way. Browse some of @rachelsandy’s best viral TikTok parodies below.

