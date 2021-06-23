Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Titus Andronicus Announce North American Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of The Monitor

The New Jersey rockers will perform the iconic 2010 album in full

titus andronicus the monitor revisited 2021 tour 10th anniversary dates tickets
Titus Andronicus, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 23, 2021 | 2:21pm ET

    Titus Andronicus are celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Monitor by hitting the road for a North American tour. The indie rockers will perform the 2010 breakthrough album in full on the 15-city trek, which kicks off this November.

    The celebration of the milestone anniversary was originally scheduled for 2020, but was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.”As the 10th anniversary came and went, I considered scrapping the whole thing,” frontman Patrick Stickles said in a statement. “But my audience has helped me so much to endure during this difficult time, and knowing  how much they themselves have had to endure, I couldn’t ignore or deny that they deserve a little treat. After so many years of doing whatever I want, for once, I’m going to give the people what they want.”

    To add to the moment, Titus Andronicus are also releasing a 10th anniversary reissue of The Monitor on vinyl. The special LP will include the originally intended transitions between tracks as well as a limited number of pressings featuring the out-of-print embossed cover. A separate color variant of the album will also be available later this summer via Vinyl Me Please. Pre-orders of the vinyl LP are ongoing, and tickets for the tour can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can buy them here.

    Related Video

    And that’s not the only treat for fans. In anticipation of the tour and reissue, the band also dropped the 2009 demo version of album highlight “Titus Andronicus Forever”. Check out the tour dates and artwork, and stream the “Titus Andronicus Forever” demo below.

    In March, longtime Titus Andronicus keyboardist Matt “Money” Miller, who played on many of the band’s albums (including The Monitor), passed away at the age of 34. Last December, the rock outfit also contributed their rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine” to Merge Records’ covers album Going to Georgia to support the Georgia Senate runoffs.

    titus andronicus the monitor revisited 2021 tour artwork tour dates

    Titus Andronicus’ “The Monitor Revisited” 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/03 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
    11/04 — Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
    11/05 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    11/06 — Albany, NY @ Lark Hall
    11/07 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    11/11 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    11/12 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
    11/14 — Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups
    11/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
    11/17 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    11/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    11/19 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents
    11/20 — New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
    11/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Latest Stories

quicksand new album distant populations 2021 tour

Quicksand Announce New Album and Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share "Missile Command": Stream

June 23, 2021

beabadoobee our extended play ep stream cologne music video matt healy 1975 us tour dates tickets

beabadoobee Releases Our Extended Play, Announces 2021 Tour: Stream

June 23, 2021

Elton John 2022

Elton John Announces Final Farewell Tour Dates

June 23, 2021

Wu-Tang Clan

GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah Announce "3 Chambers Tour"

June 23, 2021

 

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows new album song stream

Damon Albarn Announces New Album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

June 22, 2021

Corey Taylor Announces Summer 2021 US Solo Tour Dates

June 22, 2021

Manchester Orchestra 2021 tour dates 2022 tickets live concert, photo by Ben Kaye

Manchester Orchestra Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour

June 22, 2021

Limp Bizkit 2021 tour dates

Limp Bizkit Announce Summer 2021 US Tour with Spiritbox

June 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Titus Andronicus Announce North American Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of The Monitor

Menu Shop Search Sale