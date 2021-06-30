Tkay Maidza Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

Tkay Maidza hasn’t toured North America since 2017, and so her new announcement has got the continent all “Shook”. The Australian-Zimbabwean rapper has unveiled a 16-date trek taking place in the fall of 2021.

Maidza will kick things off in Los Angeles on September 11th, and combined with a September 16th stop in Brooklyn, this represents the tour aperitif. The main course takes place in October and November, with festival appearances including Austin City Limits, Day N Vegas, and All Things Go Festival. On 11 of the 16 dates she’ll be supported by Emotional Oranges, and you can check out the full itinerary below. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Maidza is gearing up for the release of Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, which is due out July 9th. It was preceded by the singles “Kim” and “Syrup”, the latter of which was our Song of the Week.

Tkay Maidza 2021 North American Tour Dates:

09/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

09/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/01 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/15 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

10/16 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

10/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford #

10/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

10/20 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Santa Ana #

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #

10/23 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

11/02 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

11/04 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox #

11/06 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre #

11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #

11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #

11/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas Festival

# = w/ Emotional Oranges