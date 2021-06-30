Menu
Tkay Maidza Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

Her first North American trek since 2017

Tkay Maidza, photo by Dana Trippe
June 30, 2021 | 5:39pm ET

    Tkay Maidza hasn’t toured North America since 2017, and so her new announcement has got the continent all “Shook”. The Australian-Zimbabwean rapper has unveiled a 16-date trek taking place in the fall of 2021.

    Maidza will kick things off in Los Angeles on September 11th, and combined with a September 16th stop in Brooklyn, this represents the tour aperitif. The main course takes place in October and November, with festival appearances including Austin City Limits, Day N Vegas, and All Things Go Festival. On 11 of the 16 dates she’ll be supported by Emotional Oranges, and you can check out the full itinerary below. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Maidza is gearing up for the release of Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, which is due out July 9th. It was preceded by the singles “Kim” and “Syrup”, the latter of which was our Song of the Week.

    Tkay Maidza 2021 North American Tour Dates:
    09/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
    09/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    10/01 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
    10/15 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #
    10/16 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
    10/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford #
    10/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #
    10/20 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Santa Ana #
    10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #
    10/23 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box #
    11/02 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #
    11/04 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox #
    11/06 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre #
    11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #
    11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #
    11/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas Festival

    # = w/ Emotional Oranges

