TLC Unveil 2021 Tour with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

TLC have announced their 2021 “Celebration of CrazySexyCool” tour with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The 18-date trek will take place in September and October.

After kicking off the tour in Albertville, Alabama on September 3rd, the remaining duo of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas will make stops in cities including Brooklyn, Miami, and Houston. They will close it out on October 10th in Concord, California.

A press release promises ’90s themed shows with “fan interaction, ’90s fashion, surprise guests, and more.”

“I’m so excited for this tour because we’ve been talking about doing something special for CrazySexyCool for years and FINALLY, we get to do it!” said Chilli in a statement. “This is the album that truly put us on the map and showed the world who we really are. So, this will be quite the celebration!”

Released in 1994, CrazySexyCool has since been certified 12x Platinum. In addition to the No. 1 singles “Waterfalls” and “Creep”, it features the Top 5 hits “Red Light Special” and “Diggin’ on You”.

Pre-sales begin at Ticketmaster on Thursday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with tickets available to the general public on Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. This does not include the Belton, Texas show on September 30th, which goes on sale on July 9th. Look for deals at Stubhub once tickets sell out.

Check out the full schedule for TLC’s 2021 tour below.

TLC w/ Bone Thugs-n-Harmony 2021 Tour Dates:

09/03 — Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater

09/14 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

09/15 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/17 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion

09/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

09/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/21 — Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater

09/23 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

09/24 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/25 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/27 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre

09/30 — Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo Cente

10/02 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

10/03 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/06 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/07 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/09 — Inglewood, CA @ PV Hollywood Park

10/10 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion