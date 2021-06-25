Tobey Maguire will make his first on-screen appearance in seven years in Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon.

Maguire will star alongside Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Olivia Wilde, Katherine Waterston, and Flea in the La La Land filmmaker’s fourth motion picture.

It marks Maguire’s first on-screen role since appearing in Pawn Sacrifice in 2014. More recently, he leant his voice for the 2017 animated film, The Boss Baby. He’a also rumored to be appearing in the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, though there’s been no official confirmation.

While plot details are a closely guarded secret, Babylon is reportedly set in 1920s Hollywood during the industry’s shift from silent films to talkies. The film is set to begin shooting in Los Angeles next week.

Babylon will receive a limited release on December 25th, 2022, before going wide on January 6th, 2023 via Paramount Pictures.