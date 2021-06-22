Menu
Todd Rundgren Announces 2021 Tour Featuring A Wizard, a True Star Performances

Soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform a full side of the 1973 album each night

todd rundgren 2021 tour dates a wizard a true star
Todd Rundgren, photo by Richard Kerris
June 22, 2021 | 12:46pm ET

    Todd Rundgren has plotted out his 2021 “The Individualist, a True Star” fall tour. The 29-date trek celebrates his 1973 album, A Wizard, a True Star, and will take place in October and November.

    The member of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee class will open the tour on October 1st with a two-night stand at Big Night Live in Boston, with subsequent multi-night performances in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. On these multi-night stints, each date will see Rundgren performing a different side of A Wizard, a True Star, as well as a set of career-spanning hits. Places like Miami, Denver, and Atlanta, where he’s only scheduled for a single show, will only get to hear half the LP alongside some more favorites.

    Pre-sales have already begun at Ticketmaster, with tickets opening to the general public on Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Once they sell out, look for deals here.

    Find the full itinerary below.

    Rundgen will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside fellow ’21 classmates Foo Fighters, JAY-Z, The Go Go’s, Tine Turner, and Carole King during a ceremony on October 30th. He also recently reunited with Sparks for the new track “Your Fandango”.

    Todd Rundgren 2021 Tour Dates:
    10/01 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live ^
    10/02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live %
    10/04 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse ^
    10/05 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse %
    10/07 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre ^
    10/08 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre %
    10/09 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre #
    10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^
    10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %
    10/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #
    10/17 – Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround ^
    10/18 – Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround %
    10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #
    10/23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore #
    10/24 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre ^
    10/25 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre %
    10/29 – Canton, OH @ Canton Palace #
    10/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center #
    11/01 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^
    11/02 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
    11/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live #
    11/06 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park ^
    11/07 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park %
    11/10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount #
    11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco ^
    11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco %
    11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco #
    11/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
    11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

    ^ = performing Side 1 from A Wizard, a True Star + a set of career-spanning hits
    % = performing Side 2 from A Wizard, a True Star + a set of career-spanning hits
    # = performing a full side (varies) from A Wizard, a True Star + a set of career-spanning hits

