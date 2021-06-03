Menu
Together Pangea Announce New Album DYE, Share “Nothing to Hide”: Stream

Plus, a 2022 Europe and UK tour in support of Jimmy Eat World

Together Pangea, photo by Derek Perlman
June 3, 2021 | 5:03pm ET

LA garage punks Together Pangea have announced their new album, DYE, out October 22nd. As a preview, the band shared a new song, “Nothing to Hide”, and an accompanying music video.

Spanning 12 tracks, DYE was written and recorded by William Keegan, Danny Bengston, and Erik Jimenez during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It’s described as “an upbeat, undeniable collection of hooks, anthems, and power-pop garage-rock catchiness.”

The self-deprecating “Nothing to Hide” is the trio’s ode to a potential lover. Together Pangea open up about their imperfections with lyrics like, “Your heart is ever innocent, it tells you what you know is true/ What you see is what you get with it/ I know it’s tangled up in blue.”

Watch the trio’s carefree dance moves in the music video below.

Alongside the album announcement and song release, the band shared that they will be headlining Chad’s Home Fest on November 20th at the Glass House in Pomona, California. It will mark the band’s first live performance in over a year, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Border Angels Foundation. For more information and tickets, head here.

Together Pangea’s European and UK fans will be able to catch the group on the road in 2022, as they join Jimmy Eat World on tour from late June through early July. The trek will stop in cities like Berlin, Amsterdam, and London.

Tickets are currently available here. Check out the full schedule below.

DYE vinyl editions are exclusively available for pre-order on Bandcamp and Together Pangea’s website.

DYE Artwork:

DYE Tracklist:
01. Marijuana
02. One Way or Another
03. Rapture
04. Wanted Out
05. Alabama
06. Little Line
07. Cold Water
08. Turn Time
09. Somehow
10. Ghoul
11. Nervous
12. Nothing to Hide

Together Pangea 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
11/20 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House (Chad’s Home Fest)
06/17 — Lux, LU @ Den Atelier*
06/21 — Berlin, DE @ Astra*
06/22 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar*
06/23 — Warsaw, PL @ Proxima*
06/25 — Koln, DE @ Palladium*
06/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdams Bostheatre*
06/27 — Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp*
06/29 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller*
07/05 — Manchester, UK @ Academy*
07/06 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy*

* w/ Jimmy Eat World

