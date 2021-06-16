Menu
Torres Drops New Single “Hug From a Dinosaur”: Stream

The trippy single is set to be included on the singer's upcoming fifth studio set Thirstier

torres hug from a dinosaur music video new single stream watch
Torres, photo by Shervin Lainez
June 16, 2021 | 11:49am ET

    Torres has unveiled her latest single “Hug From a Dinosaur”, as well as the track’s accompanying music video.

    “The title emerged from a dream I had,” the indie rock singer (born Mackenzie Scott) said in a statement. “The song’s theme is that truth is eternal, and it’s also about never stopping. To bring it back down to earth, the song’s also about being ready to drop everything to do something essential for someone you love. In this instance, it’s bringing my girlfriend lunch so she can keep painting.”

    In the trippy video, Torres appears awash in neon celebrating her “wild happiness” over a newfound flame. Meanwhile, dinosaurs lope, dash, and roar across the screen. “Clock is sinking into quicksand disappearing fast/ No bother, where we’re headed we won’t need that/ What comprises all this joy I feel and where was it before?/ Ancient and eternal and surreal as a hug from a dinosaur,” Torres croons on the chorus over crunchy electric guitar. Check out “Hug From a Dinosaur” after the jump.

    “Hug From a Dinosaur” follows lead single “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in my Head” as the second taste of what’s to come from the singer’s fifth full-length studio set, Thirstier. It’s scheduled to be released July 30th through Merge Records, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    At the end of 2020, Torres contributed her take on The B-52’s “Topaz” to Merge Records’ covers album Going to Georgia, the proceeds of which raised money for Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoffs. In the early days of the pandemic, she also released a cover of Portishead’s “Wandering Star”, just weeks after unveiling her last LP, 2020’s Silver Tongue.

