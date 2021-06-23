Tower of Terror Movie Starring Scarlett Johansson in the Works at Disney

Disney has long flirted with the idea of a Tower of Terror movie, but now it looks like that adaptation is finally happening for real. According to Collider, Scarlett Johansson is teaming up with Disney to produce and star in a feature film inspired by the iconic amusement park ride.

Inside sources reveal that no director is attached to the project just yet. However, Johansson has tapped Toy Story 4 director and Inside Out writer Josh Cooley to pen the script based on Tower of Terror in Disneyland.

The original drop ride opened in 1994 and a proper Disneyland iteration was then installed in 2004. The ride was inspired by The Twilight Zone series, but it was recently remodeled into a Marvel-themed attraction called Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!, so who knows which version the film’s script will center around.

This isn’t the first time Tower of Terror has served as inspiration for the big screen. Back in 2015, Disney was allegedly working on a spinoff film about five people in a fancy hotel who vanish in an elevator after it’s hit by lightning. Unfortunately that never saw the light of day. Before then, Tower of Terror was turned into a 1997 TV movie starring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst that did fairly well and marked Disney’s first-ever film based on one of its theme park attractions, thus paving the way for adaptations like Pirates of the Caribbean, Tomorrowland, and Haunted Mansion.

After making history with Oscar nominations for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit and getting the Avengers cast to assemble for a Joe Biden fundraiser, Johansson is now looking ahead to her next blockbuster project: Black Widow. The highly anticipated superhero movie will finally hit theaters on July 9th after being pushed back again and again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Until then, revisit our mega list of every Marvel movie and TV show ranked from worst to best.