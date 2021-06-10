Menu
He-Man’s Abs Have the Power in First Trailer for Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Watch

Coming to Netflix on July 23rd

Masters of the Universe: Revelations (Netflix)
June 10, 2021 | 1:52pm ET

    Kevin Smith and Netflix have unleashed the first teaser trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelationand wow, He-Man’s stomach looks like a glistening, oversized cheese grater.

    Fans got their first look at the revival in May, with stills of He-Man flexing with his sword and staring (erotically?) into Skeletor’s eyes. The new trailer adds movement alongside one portentous piece of dialogue, as Skeletor (Mark Hamill) sneers “Call your champion.” If you insist.

    From there, the 90-second clip embarks on a torrid pace of action, set to an over-the-top update of Bonnie Tyler’s ’80s classic “Holding Out for a Hero”. Meanwhile, the trailer raises several important questions, such as: Does He-Man have three rows of abs with four abs each? Why is the camera so often centered on his groin? And by the power of Grayskull, how long do we have to wait for the fanfic?

    Masters of the Universe: Revelation lunges onto Netflix on July 23rd. Chris Wood stars as Prince Adam / He Man, alongside Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), Kevin Michael Richardson (Beast Man), Stephen Root (Cringer), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Diedrich Bader (King Randor), Kevin Conroy (Mer-Man), Jason Mewes (Stinkor), Alan Oppenheimer (Moss-Man), Justin Long (Roboto), and more.

    Check out the trailer below.

