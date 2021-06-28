Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Produce Halsey’s New Album

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are taking a pause from film scoring in order to produce Halsey’s new album.

The Nine Inch Nails members are at the helm of Halsey’s upcoming fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, due for release later this year. The pop singer revealed the news in a Tweet on Monday that also included a brief snippet of music.

Without making too much of a conclusion based on 10 seconds of music, it certainly seems like Reznor and Ross will be pairing Halsey’s powerhouse vocals with their trademark grimy industrial soundscapes. Take a listen to the preview below.

While the prospect of Nine Inch Nails producing a pop record may seem shocking, this is not the first time Reznor and Ross have veered into the world of commercial pop music. They allowed Lil Nas X to sample them on “Old Town Road”, and had Miley Cyrus rework many of their songs for an episode of Black Mirror. More recently, they earned their second Academy Award for scoring the Pixar film Soul.

Fans of Nine Inch Nails need not to fret, however. Reznor and Ross are also hard at work on new NIN music, and have lined up several NIN shows for later this year, including festival appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago; Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, FL; and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY; not to mention a pair of headlining arena shows in Cleveland with Pixies.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power The FOURTH album by Halsey Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross pic.twitter.com/BbUx2htDkY — h (@halsey) June 28, 2021