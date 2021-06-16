Menu
Cumulus’ Troy Hanson Shares the Secret to Getting a Song on the Radio with The What Podcast

The What Podcast continues its multi-part series on making a hit song

what podcast troy hanson lollapalooza songs get played on radio cumulus broadcasting head of rock programming festivals
Lollapalooza (photo by Nick Langlois) and Troy Hanson
Consequence Staff
June 16, 2021 | 3:30pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    At some point or another in all of our lives, we’ve wondered how this song gets played on the radio and not that one. This week on The What Podcast, Brad and Barry talk to one of the guys who actually makes those kinds of decisions. Troy Hanson, head of rock programming at Cumulus Broadcasting, is our guest on the show that takes a deep dive festivals in particular, but music in general.

    The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

    In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

