New Album from Tyler, the Creator Teased on Mysterious Website and Billboard

According to sleuths on Reddit, a mysterious new website (CallMeIfYouGetLost.com) and accompanying billboard seem to be teasing an upcoming album from Tyler, the Creator.

Both the site and the marquee include the words “Call Me If You Get Lost” as well as the phone number 1 (855) 444-8888. Give it a ring, and you’ll be treated to a nostalgic backing track, along with a woman’s voice saying things like, “His daddy fine,” “He got his looks from me,” and “Tyler momma crazy.”

One user attempted to post the audio on Instagram, and received a note saying “Your video has been removed,” because they didn’t have the rights to “MOMMA TALK by Tyler, the Creator.” This led many to speculate that the snippet is from a song called “Momma Talk”. Additionally, fans who used the inspect element tool on the website found a line that read, “Redirect to Album Info Page,” seemingly confirming that the rollout is in support of an album.

Tyler’s last studio effort was 2019’s Igor, which followed his career-altering reinvention on 2017’s Flower Boy. Earlier this year, he debuted a new song for a Coca-Cola commercial, and in 2020 he teamed with the likes of Channel Tres and Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist.

🚨🚨🚨 Tyler, The Creator’s new album rollout has begun! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZhNupE984x — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) June 9, 2021