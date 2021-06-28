Tyler, The Creator Performs “LUMBERJACK” at 2021 BET Awards: Watch

Tyler, The Creator hit the stage at the 2021 BET Awards tonight for a performance of his new “LUMBERJACK”.

Marking his first-ever performance at the BET Awards, Tyler made the most of the opportunity with a creative stage production that began with him riding in the back of a Roll- Royce and ended with him being blown away by a wind storm. Watch the replay below.

“LUMBERJACK” comes off the pioneering hip-hop star’s latest album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which arrived Friday, just two weeks after the artist otherwise known as Tyler Okonma dropped the first mysterious teaser announcing a new release was on its way.

In the coming months, Tyler is set to play multiple festivals including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Day N Vegas Festival. Get tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.