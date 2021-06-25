Tyler, the Creator Shares New Album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: Stream

Tyler, the Creator released his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, today. Stream it via Apple Music and Spotify below.

The 16-track project follows his 2019 Grammy-winning album, IGOR, and features an impressive list of guests. Featured artists include Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell, as well as 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Odd Future member Domo Genesis also makes an appearance.

In the lead-up to CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, Tyler shared “LUMBERJACK” and “WUSYANAME”. Word of new music from Tyler first surfaced earlier this month via mysterious billboards and an accompanying website. Both provided a phone number which initially played a conversation between the rapper and his mother.

Tyler has lined up a number of festival appearances to support the release of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Bonnaroo in Tennessee, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and Day N Vegas.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Artwork:



CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Tracklist:

1. SIR BAUDELAIRE

2. CORSO

3. LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)

4. WUSYANAME (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)

5. LUMBERJACK

6. HOT WIND BLOWS (feat. Lil Wayne)

7. MASSA

8. RUNITUP (feat. Teezo Touchdown)

9. MANIFESTO (feat. Domo Genesis)

10. SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Fana Hues)

11. MOMMA TALK

12. RISE! (feat. DAISY WORLD)

13. BLESSED

14. JUGGERNAUT (feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Pharrell Williams)

15. WILSHIRE

16. SAFARI