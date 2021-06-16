Menu
Tyler, the Creator Drops New Song “LUMBERJACK”: Stream

Mysterious new track also comes with a music video

Tyler, the Creator
June 16, 2021 | 12:44pm ET

    A week of teasing has led to this: Tyler, the Creator has shared a new single called “LUMBERJACK”.

    Word of new music from Tyler first spread when a mysterious billboard and accompanying website appeared last week, both providing a phone number that was answered by a woman’s voice over a backing track. Then came the “Side Street” teaser video, which again featured branding for something dubbed Call Me If You Get Lost. While we still aren’t clear what Call Me actually is, the phrase does make a fourth appearance at the end of the “LUMBERJACK” music video.

    The song itself features a bunch of dialogue and drops from DJ Drama, giving it the feel of a mixtape. Musically, “LUMBERJACK” finds Tyler, the Creator continuing to stretch his unique creativity over a hectic, somewhat unnerving beat. “Rolls Royce pull up, black boy hop out/ Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn’t pull out,” he raps. “MSG sell out, fuck these niggas yap ’bout?/ Good credit score, this card really can’t max out.”

    At one point, a voice interrupts the beat and exclaims, “It’s different! It’s really different! Catch up, n*ggas!” That about sums up “LUMBERJACK” and its accompanying visuals. The track runs a full minute longer than the music video, so check out both below.

    Whatever Call Me If You Get Lost turns out to be, it will serve as the follow-up to Tyler’s 2019 effort Igor. Since then, he’s teamed with  Coca-Cola for a commercial “jingle”, and collaborated with artists such as Channel Tres and Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist.

