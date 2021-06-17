Menu
Tyler the Creator Announces New Album Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler's sixth solo effort arrives on June 25th

Tyler the Creator Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler the Creator’s artwork for Call Me If You Get Lost
June 17, 2021 | 12:16pm ET

    Following yesterday’s release of “Lumberjack”, Tyler the Creator has now announced details of his new album. Entitled Call Me If You Get Lost, it’s set to arrive on Friday, June 25th through Columbia Records.

    Call Me If You Get Lost marks Tyler’s sixth solo effort to date and follows his masterful 2019 LP, IGOR.

    Word of new music from Tyler first surfaced when mysterious billboards and accompanying website appeared last week, both providing a phone number that was answered by a woman’s voice over a backing track. Then came the “Side Street” teaser video, which again featured branding for Call Me If You Get Lost.

    The album will be accompanied by a new merch capsule included in two different CD/poster/T-shirt box sets and two different cassette/poster/T-shirt box sets, in addition to a limited amount of à la carte CDs and cassettes available as well. You can purchase them here.

    To support the album’s release, Tyler has lined up a number of festival appearances, including at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Bonnaroo in Tennessee, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and Day N Vegas.

