Tyler, the Creator Shares New “Side Street” Teaser: Watch

Tyler's next project, Call Me if You Get Lost, appears to be on the way

Tyler, the Creator in “Side Street” video
June 14, 2021 | 2:34pm ET

    The mysterious rollout of Tyler, the Creator’s new album continues with “Side Street”, a 40-second teaser with a twist ending.

    Album clues began dropping last week with a secretive website and billboard that seemed to promote something entitled Call Me if You Get Lost. “Side Street” doesn’t offer much new context, unless you think of the sunny woodwinds as an insight into Tyler’s sonic palette. Instead, it’s more of a skit. The rapper is seen on the hood of a pink car, holding a dog’s leash and kissing a woman. We won’t ruin the surprise at the end, but it does feature a cameo from Taco Bennett, alumnus of Tyler’s Odd Future collective and current co-star of FXX’s Dave. Check out “Side Street” below.

    Tyler, the Creator’s last album was 2019’s Igor. Earlier this year, he unveiled a new song for a Coca-Cola commercial, and in 2020 he collaborated with artists such as Channel Tres and Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist.

