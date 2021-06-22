Tyler, the Creator Is Smitten on New Song “WUSYANAME”: Stream

In case you missed the memo, Tyler, the Creator season is officially in full swing, culminating in the release of his new album Call Me If You Get Lost this Friday. The rapper has shared another preview of the record today with the lovesick track “WUSYANAME”. The song arrives with a dreamy, summery music video directed by Tyler under his Wolf Haley pseudonym.

“WUSYANAME” is short and sweet, backed by a ‘90s R&B groove as Tyler tries to woo the apple of his eye. “Let’s go to Cannes and watch a couple indie movies that you’ve never heard of,” goes one of the track’s standout lyrics. “If you got a man, you should cut him off/ Get your passport, ’cause we runnin’ off.” The music video sees Tyler arrive at an outdoor European-style cafe, making futile attempts to pick up a pretty woman who evidently couldn’t care less. That actress is Helena Howard, who also featured in the “Side Street” teaser video Tyler released last week.

The clip looks like it was shot with an old camcorder, adding to the song’s throwback vibe. Check it out below.

After dropping some clues earlier this month that new music was on the horizon, Tyler released the gnarly lead single “LUMBERJACK” last week. The following day, he revealed that Call Me If You Get Lost — the follow-up to his Grammy-winning 2019 album IGOR — would be out on Friday, June 25th. Pre-orders are ongoing.