Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Under the Tracks Drives Through Chicago’s Underground Hip-Hop Scene on Vans’ Channel 66

oddCouple and writer Britt Julious join host NNAMDÏ to explore the always fascinating Chi-Town rap scene

under the tracks vans channel 66 britt julious oddcouple chicago underground hip-hop
oddCouple (photo by AJ Incammicia) and Britt Julious (photo courtesy of artist)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 11, 2021 | 12:20pm ET

    Under the TracksConsequence’s bi-weekly show on Vans’ Channel 66, is back this week for a brand new episode. Broadcasting from House of Vans Chicago on Monday, June 14th, this latest edition of the series will find host NNAMDÏ taking a drive through the city’s always vibrant underground hip-hop scene.

    Joining NNAMDÏ on this journey will be two individuals with very intimate, very different relations to the rap sounds of Chi-Town. Britt Julious is an award-winning journalist and essayist whose writings have appeared in everything from The New York Times to ELLE to Bon Appetit. Currently serving as a music critic for The Chicago Tribune, Julious was awarded the 2019 Studs Terkel Award for her journalistic work surrounding underserved communities. A consistent champion of the underground, her ability to find the cross sections of art, culture, race, sex, and politics gives her the perfect mindset to dive deep into Chicago’s sounds.

    Also spinning their own 45-minute set of underground Chicago hip-hop cuts will be composer and producer oddCouple. Fans of Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp, Saba, Noname, and other staples of Chicago rap know his work well. He released his own debut album, Liberation, in 2016, the same year he executive produced HEAVN, the smash debut from Jamila Woods (with whom he continues to collaborate). Bringing in sounds of jazz, neo-soul, boom-bap, trap, and gospel, his work exemplifies the spirit of the city he calls home.

    Related Video

    Watch and listen as Julious, oddCouple, and NNAMDÏ guide you through the sounds of Chicago’s underground hip-hop when Under the Tracks airs on Channel 66 this Monday, June 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. Be sure to stay tuned for future installments of Under the Tracks from Consequence.

Latest Stories

Amigo the Devil Performs in a Cave

Amigo the Devil Performs "Murder at the Bingo Hall" Inside a Cave in Celebration of Upcoming 2021 US Tour: Watch

June 11, 2021

chromeo live album date night don't sleep release date listen stream Don't Sleep

Chromeo Announce Date Night: Chromeo Live! Album, Release "Don't Sleep (Live)": Stream

June 11, 2021

Sony Music Artists Forward campaign unrecouped debts waivved 2000

Sony Music Launches New "Artists Forward" Campaign, Waives Debts for Pre-2000 Artists

June 11, 2021

Haviah Mighty protest new song stream New Mixtape Stock Exchange

Haviah Mighty Announces New Mixtape Stock Exchange, Shares "Protest": Stream

June 11, 2021

 

willow smith bullied paramore my chemical romance

Willow Smith Recalls Being Bullied for Listening to My Chemical Romance and Paramore

June 11, 2021

Grimes Doja Cat video

Doja Cat Debuts "Need to Know" with Grimes-Featuring Music Video: Watch

June 11, 2021

wolfgang van halen mammoth wvh review

Wolfgang Van Halen Forges His Own Musical Path on Mammoth WVH's Self-Titled Debut: Review

June 11, 2021

your old droog time new album surprise stream lsiten

Your Old Droog Drops Surprise Album TIME: Stream

June 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Under the Tracks Drives Through Chicago's Underground Hip-Hop Scene on Vans' Channel 66

Menu Shop Search Sale