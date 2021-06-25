Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Soulful New Single “Weekend Run”: Stream

Psych-rock outfit Unknown Mortal Orchestra return today with “Weekend Run”, their first new music of the year.

“Weekend Run” is an ode to the off days that rescue us from the week’s mundanities. “When the weekend comes/ Yeah, we’ll be lost in love,” bandleader Ruban Nielson sings. The five-minute track encompasses’s Nielson’s affinity for soul and disco music, backed by a chugging bassline and a danceable beat.

Along with the song, UMO have shared an accompanying music video, which aptly feels like a flashback to the 1970s. Filmed by Amanda Hugenquist, it depicts Nielson going about ordinary daily activities like playing video games and making breakfast. “At the end of the day I don’t take for granted that I have the perfect job,” Nielson said in a press release. “I truly work to make music that will set someone’s day right and I think that shines through on ‘Weekend Run’.” Check out the song below.

Nielson has stayed busy over the course of the past year, collaborating with Gorillaz, Claud, and Aminé, just to name a few. While the follow-up to UMO’s 2018 breakthrough Sex & Food has yet to be announced, it seems more music from the band is on the horizon. Stay tuned here for more info.