Vince Staples Announces New Self-Titled Album, Shares “Law of Averages”: Stream

Staples' first new album in three years arrives in July

June 18, 2021 | 8:05am ET

    At last, Vince Staples has made his highly anticipated return. The Long Beach rapper will release his new self-titled album next month — on July 9th — through Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records. As a preview, he’s shared the bold, creatively alluring lead single, “Law of Averages”. Take a listen below.

    In an interview with W Magazine, Staples revealed that “Law of Averages” is a collaborative effort with Kenny Beats that was not intended to be an album from the get-go. “We didn’t go into it intentionally thinking that we would end up with as much as we had,” the rapper said of the experience. “We ended up working two days a week for a month, from after Thanksgiving until before Christmas in 2020. A couple of weeks in, we looked up, and we had some stuff.”

    As for why he chose to go the self-titled route, Staples explained in a statement: “It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

    Vince Staples is the first of two new albums Staples has coming down the pipeline. Another record, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, is also said to be in the works, as is a Netflix series.

    It’s been three years since Staples last put out a studio album, but in a way it feels even longer because of the pandemic. The boisterous FM! dropped in 2018, and before that he rolled out the classic Big Fish Theory in 2017 and his debut Summertime ’06 in 2015.

    Staples has been relatively out of sight in recent years. For a while, even seeing him pop up on another artist’s song felt like a surprise treat. Over the past year, he hopped on a joint by ALLBLACK, Reason’s summery single “Sauce”, and Aminé’s recent album Limbo. Before that, the only new music he put out were standalone singles like “Hell Bound” and “Sheet Music”.

    Thankfully, fans were able to enjoy Staples’ work through a new medium back in 2019 thanks to The Vince Staples Show, his episodic series that used vignettes to showcase his music, his personality, and various wild situations in between. Revisit those episodes here.

