Violent Femmes and Flogging Molly Announce 2021 Co-Headline Tour Dates

They're bringing Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and Thick

Violent Femmes Flogging Molly tour 2021 coheadlining co-headline live dates concert tickets (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Flogging Molly (photo by Thaib A. Wahab)
Violent Femmes (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Flogging Molly (photo by Thaib A. Wahab)
June 22, 2021 | 1:53pm ET

    Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes are teaming up for a US tour later this fall. The two legendary punk bands will hit the road for a 30-date trek where they’ll take turns headlining each night. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

    The string of concerts kicks off on September 3rd in Maryland Heights, Missouri and will wrap up on October 23rd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Along the way, they will perform in major cities like Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Denver. Joining Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes on the majority of these dates will be Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and our former Artist of the MonthThick.

    “What a joy it is to announce our co-headline tour this coming September/October 2021 with the legendary Violent Femmes,” said Flogging Molly’s Dave King in a statement. “We in the Flogging Molly family cannot wait to share the stage with such an amazing group, so please join us in celebrating the return of what we’ve all truly missed: the live music experience. We cannot wait to see you all! So take care dear friends, till we raise a glass to one and all, Slainté! Flogging Molly.”

    Violent Femmes’ Brian Ritchie chimed in with a statement of his own, adding, “Can’t be hermits forever. Violent Femmes re-enter the big bad world they sing about. We are happy to crawl out of our hole just in time to celebrate 40 years as a band.”

    Tickets and special package deals go on sale this Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time at the Future Beat website. Afterwards, book your seat through Ticketmaster or check for discounted tickets here.

    The Offspring, photo courtesy of the artist
    On top of this, Flogging Molly have a special event planned for 2022 that will give fans an even more engrossing live experience. Next year, the Celtic punk band will set sail on March 28th to April 1st for the sixth Salty Dog Cruise. Joining them aboard the boat will be their friends Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Möngöl Hörde, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Thick, and others. Find out more information at the designated Flogging Molly cruise website.

    Violent Femmes 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/03 — Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park #%
    09/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park #%
    09/08 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! #$%
    09/10 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #$%
    09/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion #$%
    09/12 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage #$%
    09/14 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom #$%
    09/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #$%
    09/17 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion #$%
    09/18 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory #$%
    09/19 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center Inc. #$%
    09/21 — New York, NY @ Pier 17 #$%
    09/22 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl #$%
    09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House #$%
    09/25 — Big Flats, NY @ Tag’s Summer Stage #$%
    09/26 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem #$%
    10/05 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #$%
    10/06 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center #$%
    10/08 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre #$%
    10/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #$%
    10/10 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre #$%
    10/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park #$%
    10/13 — Fresno, CA @ Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater #$%
    10/15 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater #$%
    10/16 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater #$%
    10/17 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater #$%
    10/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #$%
    10/20 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #$%
    10/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theater #$%
    10/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #$%

    # = w/ Flogging Molly
    $ = w/ Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
    % = w/ Thick

    Flogging Molly 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    09/03 — Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park #%
    09/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park #%
    09/05 — CITY, TN @ Bonnaroo
    09/08 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! #$%
    09/10 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #$%
    09/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion #$%
    09/12 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage #$%
    09/14 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom #$%
    09/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #$%
    09/17 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion #$%
    09/18 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory #$%
    09/19 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center Inc. #$%
    09/21 — New York, NY @ Pier 17 #$%
    09/22 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl #$%
    09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House #$%
    09/25 — Big Flats, NY @ Tag’s Summer Stage #$%
    09/26 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem #$%
    10/05 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #$%
    10/06 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center #$%
    10/08 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre #$%
    10/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #$%
    10/10 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre #$%
    10/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park #$%
    10/13 — Fresno, CA @ Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater #$%
    10/15 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater #$%
    10/16 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater #$%
    10/17 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater #$%
    10/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #$%
    10/20 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #$%
    10/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theater #$%
    10/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #$%
    03/28-04/01 — Miami, FL @ Salty Dog Cruise $%

    # = w/ Violent Femmes
    $ = w/ Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
    % = w/ Thick

