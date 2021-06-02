Volbeat Return with New Songs “Wait a Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før”: Stream

Danish rockers Volbeat are back with two new songs for the summer: “Wait a Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før”. The tracks mark the band’s first new music since the 2019 album Rewind, Replay, Rebound.

The band members worked on the two new songs during lockdown, with frontman Michael Poulsen, drummer Jon Larsen, and bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen recording in their native Denmark, and guitarist Rob Caggiano laying down his tracks in New York. The group’s longtime producer Jacob Hansen was at the helm for both tunes.

“As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult 15 months that have the vibe and feel of summer,” said the band in a collective statement. “We’re beyond thankful that even during a lockdown our good friends Doug, Ray and Mia Maja were able to put the pedal to the metal with us on ‘Wait a Minute My Girl’.”

Related Video

The names Volbeat are referring to are saxophonist Doug Corcoran, piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo (who plays with JD McPherson’s band), and singer Mia Maja, who has contributed to Volbeat since their 2016 album Seal the Deal & Let’s Boogie.

Volbeat continued, “And we’re absolutely thrilled that Stine Bramsen, who we’ve known and admired for a long time, was willing to lend her incredible talents to ‘Dagen Før’. We hope you enjoy this double-barreled blast of summer tunes as much as we enjoyed creating them, and we can’t wait for you to hear what else we have in store for you. The fall always brings the thunder and lightning.”

On the uptempo and infectious “Wait a Minute My Girl”, Volbeat deliver their signature brand of heavy rockabilly, with driving guitars and a throwback 1950s vibe. “Dagen Før” is more of a straight-up melodic rocker featuring Poulsen trading vocals with the aforementioned Stine Bramsen, as the lyrics shift from English in the verses to Danish in the chorus.

While Volbeat offered no news on a new album, the band did hint at big things to come in the fall in their above statement. The press release does mention that Volbeat “eagerly await their return to the road beginning this October,” and they’ve already booked an October 8th gig at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, their only show scheduled for 2021 thus far.

Check out the lyric videos for “Wait a Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før” below, and download both tracks here.