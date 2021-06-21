Warner Announces Vinyl Soundtrack Series with The Dark Knight, Space Jam, Goodfellas

The summer blockbuster is back and it’s headed for your record player. Warner Music Group has just announced a vinyl soundtrack series that will see the company reissuing some of its most popular compilations, including the soundtracks to the original Space Jam, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, and Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.

“The soundtrack series is a potent reminder of how integral music is to storytelling in films,” the company said in a press release. “Whether it’s an entire score by Alice Cooper in Welcome to My Nightmare or The Rolling Stones’ ‘Monkey Man’ blasting during the frenetic helicopter scene in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, certain songs are forever linked to specific movie moments.”

WMG’s new series will showcase its impressive catalog weekly throughout July and August. Up first on July 9th is Alice Cooper’s shock-rock score for Welcome to My Nightmare on clear vinyl, limited to 11,500 copies; the retro soundtrack to Tarantino’s Death Proof on clear, black, and red vinyl, limited to 13,000 copies; and the fan-favorite songs from Space Jam on red and black vinyl, limited to 11,000 copies.

On July 16th, WMG will then release the Batman Forever soundtrack — boasting Seal’s Grammy-winning hit “Kiss from a Rose” — on blue and silver vinyl limited to 10,500 copies; as well as the soundtrack to Tarantino’s Jackie Brown — which includes dialogue from the movie by Samuel L. Jackson and Robert De Niro, plus countless classic soul songs — on blue vinyl limited to 12,000 copies. The next week on July 23rd, they will see Tarantino’s Grammy-nominated soundtrack for Inglourious Basterds drop on blood-red translucent vinyl limited to 10,500 copies and the timeless Dazed and Confused soundtrack arrive on purple translucent vinyl limited to 10,000 copies.

The special summer series will wind down on August 20th with the Goodfellas soundtrack on dark blue vinyl limited to 15,000 copies before ultimately concluding on August 27th with Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard’s score for The Dark Knight on neon green and violet splattered vinyl limited to 14,500 copies

All of these records will be available exclusively at participating brick-and-mortar retail outlets this summer. While you wait for those release dates to roll around, quiz your knowledge when it comes to iconic Goodfells quotes, read our exclusive interview with Tarantino honoring him as Consequence’s 2019 Filmmaker of the Year, revisit the trailer for the upcoming Space Jam sequel, and find out where each of these movies rank on our list of the 100 Greatest Summer Blockbuster Movies of All Time.