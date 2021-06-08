Wavves Share New Single “Hideaway”: Stream

Wavves have released the music video for “Hideaway”, the latest preview of their upcoming album of the same name, out on July 16th via Fat Possum.

Produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, “Hideaway” finds Nathan Williams and company channeling someone who’s down on their luck, yet trying to stay positive. “Today could be anything I want it to be,” Williams sings. “So I should be careful of everyone I meet/ Cause I don’t want your dark cloud around me.”

The Jesse Lirola-directed “Hideaway” video stars Wavves bassist Stephen Pope and calls back to classic movies like The Big Lebowski as Pope loses a game of bowling and winds up passed out on a pile of money. According to a press release, it is volume two of the Hideaway album video trilogy.

Related Video

“Hideaway” follows the previous singles “Help Is on the Way” and “Sinking Feeling”. The upcoming album runs 9 tracks long and marks Wavves’ return to their original record label, Fat Possum. Check out the album art and tracklist here.

“It’s real peaks and valleys with me,” Williams said about the album in a statement. “I can be super optimistic and I can feel really good, and then I can hit a skid and it’s like an earthquake hits my life, and everything just falls apart. Some of it is my own doing, of course.”

Watch Wavves’ “Hideaway” video below.

Pre-orders for Hideaway are ongoing.