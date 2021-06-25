The White Stripes’ White Blood Cells Receives Deluxe Edition for 20th Anniversary: Stream

Next month marks the 20th anniversary of The White Stripes‘ White Blood Cells, and Third Man Records is celebrating early with a deluxe digital edition of the album.

Available today on DSPs, the expanded set boasts a new HD remaster of the original album alongside a full live performance from Detroit’s Gold Dollar on June 7th, 2001. Stream it below.

A new vinyl repressing of White Blood Cells will be released in stores on Friday, October 22nd. In addition, a limited-edition red-and-white pinwheel colored vinyl will arrive that same day at Third Man Records’ locations in Nashville and Detroit as well as at select independent record stores nationwide.

Related Video

Third Man Records also recently released White Blood Cells XX, a vinyl-only companion album collecting 30 previously unreleased songs and live recordings, as well as an hour-long DVD offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of White Blood Cells. It was available through Third Man Records’ Vault subscription program.