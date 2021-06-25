Menu
Wild Pink Release New 3 Songs EP: Stream

It includes their collaborative track "Ohio" featuring Samia

Wild Pink 3 Songs stream new EP album Samia single song music, photo by Mitchell Wojcik
Wild Pink, photo by Mitchell Wojcik
June 25, 2021 | 5:12pm ET

    Breezy indie rockers Wild Pink have just released a gorgeous new EP called 3 Songs. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    As the title indicates, the EP consists of three songs in total: the gorgeous single “Ohio” featuring Samia that came out last month, the punchier number “Leferever” that brings to mind a dusty Bruce Springsteen track, and the seven-minute-long epic “A Scene from the Eau Gallie Causeway”.

    “Ohio” is undoubtedly the EP’s standout track, and apparently it came about way back in 2018. “This song is about feeling isolated but then the relief that comes from seeing family/friends,” said singer John Ross in an earlier statement. “It’s about getting some comfort from some of the mundane things I took for granted growing up, like daily summer storms and the hum from an oscillating fan at night.”

    Wild Pink have been on a roll this year. Back in February, they released the breakout album A Billion Little Lights to immediate acclaim as one of the year’s best rock releases. They quickly followed that up with a new EP in April called 6 Cover Songs. True to name, it saw Wild Pink putting their own spin on tracks by Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Carly Rae Jepsen, and others in a surprisingly cohesive way.

    Digital downloads of 3 Songs are currently available over at Wild Pink’s Bandcamp. Check out the colorful artwork and full tracklist for the EP after the jump.

    3 Songs EP Artwork:

    3 Songs EP by Wild Pink album artwork cover art

    3 Songs EP Tracklist:
    01. Ohio (feat. Samia)
    02. Leferever
    03. A Scene from the Eau Gallie Causeway

