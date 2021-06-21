Will Smith announced his first autobiography, Will, in a series of Instagram posts on Sunday. The actor and rapper’s memoir will hit bookshelves on November 9th via Penguin Press.

Smith co-wrote the book with self-help author Mark Manson, known for bestselling titles like The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck, and Everything Is Fucked: A Book About Hope. Per the Amazon description, Will is part memoir, part self-help book.

In addition to detailing Smith’s rise from West Philadelphia to star rapper and one of the biggest names in Hollywood, the autobiography is described as a “profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind.”

“It’s easy to maneuver the material world once you have conquered your own mind,” Smith added in a promo statement. “Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”

New Orleans artist Brandan “Bmike” Odums painted the cover for Will using five layers, each meant to represent a different stage of Smith’s life. Check a video clip of the process below.

Pre-order Will at Amazon right now.

Will is Smith’s latest look back at his storied life. In November, Smith and the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited on HBO Max for a special

