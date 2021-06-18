Last year, H.E.R. became the first Black female artist to launch a Fender Signature Guitar. She unveiled the instrument — featuring a gorgeous Alder body and a Chrome Glow finish — while covering Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” during the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Now, to commemorate Juneteenth, we’re offering you the chance to take the H.E.R. Signature Stratocaster home. We’re giving away one (1) H.E.R. Stratocaster to one of our lucky readers.

In addition to the Alder body and one-piece, mid-’60s “C” shape Maple neck, the guitar features a 9.5-inch radius fingerboard for easy playability, a vintage-style synchronized six-point tremolo, Fender Vintage Noiseless™ Stratocaster single-coil pickups, and a custom neck plate engraved to make the piece as a H.E.R. original. Check out the introductory video ahead to see all the product features.

