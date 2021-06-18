Menu
Commemorate Juneteenth with Fender's first signature model from a Black female artist

Consequence Staff
June 18, 2021 | 10:23am ET

    Last year, H.E.R. became the first Black female artist to launch a Fender Signature Guitar. She unveiled the instrument — featuring a gorgeous Alder body and a Chrome Glow finish — while covering Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” during the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.

    Now, to commemorate Juneteenth, we’re offering you the chance to take the H.E.R. Signature Stratocaster home. We’re giving away one (1) H.E.R. Stratocaster to one of our lucky readers.

    In addition to the Alder body and one-piece, mid-’60s “C” shape Maple neck, the guitar features a 9.5-inch radius fingerboard for easy playability, a vintage-style synchronized six-point tremolo, Fender Vintage Noiseless™ Stratocaster single-coil pickups, and a custom neck plate engraved to make the piece as a H.E.R. original. Check out the introductory video ahead to see all the product features.

    Enter for your chance to win by filling out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget on this page, enter here.) You can also listen to Spotify’s “This is H.E.R.” playlist below.

