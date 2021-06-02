June is Black Music Appreciation Month, and we’re kicking things off by celebrating one of the most influential producers of Black music in the country: Philadelphia International Records. Launched 50 years ago, the label is responsible for what is referred to with reverence as the Philly Soul sound. Artists like Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, The Three Degrees, and The O’Jays redefined soul by backing it up with gorgeous orchestral arrangements and influences from funk, doo-wop, and R&B.

P.I.R. is honoring its own legacy as we as BMAM with their new compilation The Best of Philadelphia International Records. Released at the end of May, the collection includes classics from all the artists mentioned above in addition to The Intruders, Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Lou Rawls, Billy Paul, and of course MFSB, P.I.R.’s iconic house band.

In conjunction with the release, we’re giving away one (1) copy of The Best of Philadelphia International Records on vinyl. And so you can appreciate the Philly Soul properly throughout the month of June and beyond, we’re also including the PS-LX310BT turntable with Bluetooth connectivity and a pair of WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones courtesy of Sony Music.

To enter, simply fill out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget on this page, enter here.)

Stay tuned for more content from P.I.R. in continued celebration of the label’s 50th anniversary.

