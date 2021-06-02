Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Win The Best of Philadelphia International Records Vinyl Prize Pack with Turntable and Headphones

In celebration of Black Music Appreciation Month

Win The Best of Philadelphia International Records vinyl prize pack with Sony turntable and headphones giveaway
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 2, 2021 | 1:45pm ET

June is Black Music Appreciation Month, and we’re kicking things off by celebrating one of the most influential producers of Black music in the country: Philadelphia International Records. Launched 50 years ago, the label is responsible for what is referred to with reverence as the Philly Soul sound. Artists like Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, The Three Degrees, and The O’Jays redefined soul by backing it up with gorgeous orchestral arrangements and influences from funk, doo-wop, and R&B.

P.I.R. is honoring its own legacy as we as BMAM with their new compilation The Best of Philadelphia International Records. Released at the end of May, the collection includes classics from all the artists mentioned above in addition to The Intruders, Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Lou Rawls, Billy Paul, and of course MFSB, P.I.R.’s iconic house band.

In conjunction with the release, we’re giving away one (1) copy of The Best of Philadelphia International Records on vinyl. And so you can appreciate the Philly Soul properly throughout the month of June and beyond, we’re also including the PS-LX310BT turntable with Bluetooth connectivity and a pair of WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones courtesy of Sony Music.

Related Video

To enter, simply fill out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget on this page, enter here.)

Stay tuned for more content from P.I.R. in continued celebration of the label’s 50th anniversary.

The Best of Philadelphia International Records Vinyl, Turntable, Headphones Prize Pack

Latest Stories

bill withers just as i am vinyl giveaway WIN PRIze pack gibson guitar sony sound system

Win Bill Withers' Just as I Am on Vinyl, a Gibson Guitar, and a Sony Sound System

May 4, 2021

win luthor vandross never too much this is christmas prize pack

Win a Luther Vandross Prize Pack to Celebrate R&B Legend's 70th Birthday

April 20, 2021

Emily Wolfe interview and giveaway

Emily Wolfe Unveils Epiphone Sheraton Stealth Guitar and "No Man" Performance: Interview + Giveaway

March 16, 2021

Philly International Records best of vinyl turntable headphones giveaway

Win The Best of Philadelphia International Records Prize Pack with Vinyl, Turntable, Headphones

March 1, 2021

 

fugees opus podcast giveaway the score vinyl turntable headphones

Win a Fugees The Score Vinyl Prize Pack with Turntable and Headphones

February 11, 2021

Win a Carole King Tapestry vinyl prize pack with Bluetooth turntable and headphones

Win a Carole King Tapestry Vinyl Prize Pack with Bluetooth Turntable and Headphones

February 3, 2021

Janis Joplin Giveaway

Win a Hummingbird Guitar, a Janis Joplin Sweatshirt, and Pearl on Vinyl

January 27, 2021

New Season of The Opus Moves Over to Janis Joplin's Pearl

January 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Win The Best of Philadelphia International Records Vinyl Prize Pack with Turntable and Headphones

Menu Shop Search Sale