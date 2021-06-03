Menu
Wolf Alice Announce 2021 US Fall Tour, Share New Song “How Can I Make It Ok?”: Stream

18-date trek kicks off in late October

Wolf Alice, photo by Jordan Hemingway
June 3, 2021 | 2:09pm ET

Wolf Alice are releasing their new album, Blue Weekend, on Friday, and today they announced US fans will be able to catch them on tour this fall.

Kicking off October 25th at Showbox Market in Seattle, the 18-date trek includes two-night stands in Los Angeles, Denver, and New York City. It wraps up on November 20th at Terminal West in Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time here, and you can look here for deals once they sell out. Check out the full schedule below.

As a bonus, the UK alt-rockers shared “How Can I Make It Ok?”, the final preview from the LP. The new single follows “The Last Man on Earth”, “Smile”, and “No Hard Feelings”. Blue Weekend is Wolf Alice’s first album since 2017’s Visions of a Life.

Wolf Alice 2021 Tour Dates:
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand at The Complex
11/03 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/04 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Newport
11/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/15 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/16 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

