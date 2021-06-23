Wolf Alice on Balancing Emotions, Playing the Hits, and New Album Blue Weekend



Today, Wolf Alice catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest album, Blue Weekend. The band’s Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie discuss everything from alternate versions of some of the songs to writing about the balance of human emotions.

The London songwriters also tell us about building a world with their music videos, of which they’ll have one for every song on the new record. Plus, they reveal the story behind the song “Play the Hits”, involving a night out, some great punk guitars, and a discarded version over twice as long.

