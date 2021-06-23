Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Wolf Alice on Balancing Emotions, Playing the Hits, and New Album Blue Weekend

Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie also discuss making videos for every album track and alternate versions of some songs

kyle meredith with Wolf Alice, photo by Jordan Hemingway Blue Weekend
Kyle Meredith With Wolf Alice, photo by Jordan Hemingway
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 23, 2021 | 12:53pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

    Today, Wolf Alice catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest album, Blue Weekend. The band’s Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie discuss everything from alternate versions of some of the songs to writing about the balance of human emotions.

    The London songwriters also tell us about building a world with their music videos, of which they’ll have one for every song on the new record. Plus, they reveal the story behind the song “Play the Hits”, involving a night out, some great punk guitars, and a discarded version over twice as long.

    Related Video

    Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

    You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with modest mouse photo by James Joiner podcast interview

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock on The Golden Casket, Aliens, and the Unseen Universe

June 21, 2021

kyle meredith with rag'n'bone man podcast interview

Rag'n'Bone Man on His Love of John Prine, Drum'n'Bass, and Life by Misadventure

June 18, 2021

kyle meredith with podcast Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's New elvis presley Film

Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's New Film

June 16, 2021

kyle meredith with john lodge moody blues

The Moody Blues' John Lodge on Positivity, Exploring His Past, and His Fascination with Space Travel

June 14, 2021

 

kyle meredith with japanese breakfast new album memoir book

Japanese Breakfast on Her New Album, Memoir, and the "Rare Commodity" of Joy

June 11, 2021

kyle meredith garbage Shirley Manson 5.31

Garbage's Shirley Manson on Touring with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair: "It's Not Gonna Be Like a Normal Tour"

June 9, 2021

kyle meredith with neil finn crowded house podcast

Neil Finn on How Joining Fleetwood Mac Inspired Him to Make a New Crowded House Album

June 7, 2021

kyle meredith with dawn richard podcast

Dawn Richard on Being a Black Woman in Electronic Music and Her New Album

June 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wolf Alice on Balancing Emotions, Playing the Hits, and New Album Blue Weekend

Menu Shop Search Sale