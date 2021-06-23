Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Wye Oak Share New Song “Its Way with Me”: Stream

One-off single comes ahead of the duo's "online concert" next week

wye oak Kendall Atwater it's way with me new song music video stream
Wye Oak, photo by Kendall Atwater
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 22, 2021 | 10:58pm ET

    Last month, Wye Oak debuted the single “TNT” with the promise of a second track on the way. Today, the indie folk have delivered that song, “Its Way with Me”, along with its accompanying video.

    “Its Way with Me” is a steadily thoughtful number, finding Wye Oak laying down a patient swirl of instrumentation. Jenn Wasner sings of coming to peace with the things she cannot change: “I can write all the way off the page/ But I can never answer myself.”

    As Wasner explained in a press statement,

    “This song is about surrender — about learning to feel at peace amidst the chaos of existence through letting go of all that is beyond our control. It’s about the fact that change and loss are inseparable from one another, and about trying to have faith in a more peaceful and equitable future, even when the specific details of what that might look like are beyond our imagining.”

    Related Video

    The song comes with a single-shot video from director Spence Kelly (who also helmed the “TNT” clip) that sees Wasner literally letting the breeze “have its way with” her. Check it out below.

    Both “TNT” and “Its Way with Me” arrive ahead of Wye Oak’s first “online concert,” a pre-recorded event broadcasting July 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET. The performance was captured at Durham, North Carolina’s NorthStar Church of the Arts and features Wasner and Andy Stack playing material across Wye Oak’s discography as a duo. Tickets are available via Sessions Live.

    Kyle Meredith With... HopAlong, Wye Oak, and Middle Kids
     Editor's Pick
    Hop Along, Wye Oak, and Middle Kids On the Dangers of Power

    Wye Oak also released a handful of 2020 singles, including  “Fortune” and “Fear of Heights”. Their last full-length was 2018’s The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, but Wasner also dropped Head of Roses under her Flock of Dimes moniker back in spring.

Latest Stories

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows new album song stream

Damon Albarn Announces New Album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

June 22, 2021

Tyler the Creator shares music video for new song Wusyaname music video watch stream

Tyler, the Creator Is Smitten on New Song "WUSYANAME": Stream

June 22, 2021

Briston Maroney releases new verion of bottle rocket with manchester orchestra announces tour

Briston Maroney Announces Tour, Joins Manchester Orchestra for New Version of "Bottle Rocket": Stream

June 22, 2021

helado negro new album far in gemini and leo song single listen stream

Helado Negro Announces New Album Far In, Shares "Gemini and Leo": Stream

June 21, 2021

 

Joni Mitchell Blue 50 EP stream digital anniversary Hunter song

Joni Mitchell Releases Digital EP Blue 50 (Demos and Outtakes): Stream

June 21, 2021

the strokes maya wiley ad starting again watch stream new song single new york city nyc mayoral primary

The Strokes Tease New Song "Starting Again" in Maya Wiley Campaign Ad: Watch

June 21, 2021

afi 2022 us tour tickets dates schedule

AFI Announce 2022 US Tour in Support of New Album Bodies

June 21, 2021

waterparks origins fabric lowkey hel Origins of Stripped-Back Piano Version Lowkey As Hell

Waterparks Share the Origins of Stripped-Back Piano Version of "Lowkey as Hell": Exclusive

June 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wye Oak Share New Song "Its Way with Me": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale