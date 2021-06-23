Wye Oak Share New Song “Its Way with Me”: Stream

Last month, Wye Oak debuted the single “TNT” with the promise of a second track on the way. Today, the indie folk have delivered that song, “Its Way with Me”, along with its accompanying video.

“Its Way with Me” is a steadily thoughtful number, finding Wye Oak laying down a patient swirl of instrumentation. Jenn Wasner sings of coming to peace with the things she cannot change: “I can write all the way off the page/ But I can never answer myself.”

As Wasner explained in a press statement,

“This song is about surrender — about learning to feel at peace amidst the chaos of existence through letting go of all that is beyond our control. It’s about the fact that change and loss are inseparable from one another, and about trying to have faith in a more peaceful and equitable future, even when the specific details of what that might look like are beyond our imagining.”

The song comes with a single-shot video from director Spence Kelly (who also helmed the “TNT” clip) that sees Wasner literally letting the breeze “have its way with” her. Check it out below.

Both “TNT” and “Its Way with Me” arrive ahead of Wye Oak’s first “online concert,” a pre-recorded event broadcasting July 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET. The performance was captured at Durham, North Carolina’s NorthStar Church of the Arts and features Wasner and Andy Stack playing material across Wye Oak’s discography as a duo. Tickets are available via Sessions Live.

Wye Oak also released a handful of 2020 singles, including “Fortune” and “Fear of Heights”. Their last full-length was 2018’s The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, but Wasner also dropped Head of Roses under her Flock of Dimes moniker back in spring.