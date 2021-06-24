Yo La Tengo Announce 2021 US and UK Tour Dates

Yo La Tengo are going on the road. The beloved indie rock trio just announced a 2021 tour for later this fall in the US and UK, and you can check out the complete list of tour dates below.

This trek will see Yo La Tengo performing live in support of their records from last year. In 2020, fans were treated to a surprise instrumental EP called We Have Amnesia Sometimes that saw the band going full jam mode. A few months later, they returned with another new EP, Sleepless Night, which showcased an original song called “Bleeding” alongside five fresh covers.

The fall 2021 tour consists of 13 dates in total. It kicks off in Holyoke, Massachusetts on September 17th and sees the band performing in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey before jumping to the west coast. Yo La Tengo will then fly overseas for three dates in the UK. The whole tour concludes with a special set at the EFG London Jazz Festival on November 19th.

Tickets are on sale now for most dates on the tour through the band’s website. They’re also available on Ticketmaster, and if a show sells out or you want to try your luck with a discounted option, consider grabbing tickets here.

Earlier this month, Yo La Tengo contributed to The Fall of America — A 50th Anniversary Musical Tribute, a star-studded album honoring the beloved poet and writer Allen Ginsberg. Yo La Tengo and Ginsberg joined forces for an eight-minute-long rendition of “Bayonne Entering NYC” alongside songs by Sonic Youth members Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo, Devendra Banhart, Andrew Bird, and others.

Yo La Tengo 2021 Tour Dates:

09/17 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

09/18 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/22 — Arden, DE @ Arden Gild Hall

09/24 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

09/25 — Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

10/15 — Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Sonoma

10/16 — Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Sonoma

10/18 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/16 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/17 — Canterbury, UK @ Gulbenkian

11/19 — London, UK @ EFG London Jazz Festival at Royal Festival Hall