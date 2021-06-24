Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Yo La Tengo Announce 2021 US and UK Tour Dates

In support of their Sleepless Night EP and the collection We Have Amnesia Sometimes

Yo La Tengo 2021 tour dates live concert tickets US fall YLT, photo by Colin McLaughlin
Yo La Tengo, photo by Colin McLaughlin
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 24, 2021 | 6:25pm ET

    Yo La Tengo are going on the road. The beloved indie rock trio just announced a 2021 tour for later this fall in the US and UK, and you can check out the complete list of tour dates below.

    This trek will see Yo La Tengo performing live in support of their records from last year. In 2020, fans were treated to a surprise instrumental EP called We Have Amnesia Sometimes that saw the band going full jam mode. A few months later, they returned with another new EP, Sleepless Night, which showcased an original song called “Bleeding” alongside five fresh covers.

    The fall 2021 tour consists of 13 dates in total. It kicks off in Holyoke, Massachusetts on September 17th and sees the band performing in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey before jumping to the west coast. Yo La Tengo will then fly overseas for three dates in the UK. The whole tour concludes with a special set at the EFG London Jazz Festival on November 19th.

    Related Video

    Tickets are on sale now for most dates on the tour through the band’s website. They’re also available on Ticketmaster, and if a show sells out or you want to try your luck with a discounted option, consider grabbing tickets here.

    Earlier this month, Yo La Tengo contributed to The Fall of America — A 50th Anniversary Musical Tribute, a star-studded album honoring the beloved poet and writer Allen Ginsberg. Yo La Tengo and Ginsberg joined forces for an eight-minute-long rendition of “Bayonne Entering NYC” alongside songs by Sonic Youth members Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo, Devendra Banhart, Andrew Bird, and others.

    Yo La Tengo 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/17 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
    09/18 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/22 — Arden, DE @ Arden Gild Hall
    09/24 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
    09/25 — Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
    10/15 — Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Sonoma
    10/16 — Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Sonoma
    10/18 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    10/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    11/16 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
    11/17 — Canterbury, UK @ Gulbenkian
    11/19 — London, UK @ EFG London Jazz Festival at Royal Festival Hall

Latest Stories

superchunk here's to shutting up 20th anniversary reissue merge records

Superchunk's Here's to Shutting Up Is Getting a 20th Anniversary Reissue

June 24, 2021

Bad Religion Alkaline Trio tour

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled 2021 US Tour

June 24, 2021

tlc 2021 tour bone thugs-n-harmony

TLC Unveil 2021 Tour with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

June 24, 2021

titus andronicus the monitor revisited 2021 tour 10th anniversary dates tickets

Titus Andronicus Announce North American Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of The Monitor

June 23, 2021

 

quicksand new album distant populations 2021 tour

Quicksand Announce New Album and Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share "Missile Command": Stream

June 23, 2021

beabadoobee our extended play ep stream cologne music video matt healy 1975 us tour dates tickets

beabadoobee Releases Our Extended Play, Announces 2021 Tour: Stream

June 23, 2021

Elton John 2022

Elton John Announces Final Farewell Tour Dates

June 23, 2021

Wu-Tang Clan

GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah Announce "3 Chambers Tour"

June 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yo La Tengo Announce 2021 US and UK Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale