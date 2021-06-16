Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s New Film

The English songwriter also talks living and working with Aaron Lee Tasjan, Allison Russell, and Amythyst Kiah

kyle meredith with podcast Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's New elvis presley Film
Kyle Meredith With… Yola (photo courtesy of artist)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 16, 2021 | 6:16pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

    Yola sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Stand for Myself, a record that finds the English musician in a “genre fluid” mood as she tries out several new sounds. Along with the musical diversity, she also discusses the divide-and-conquer politics that appears in some of the songs; her base in poetry; and working and living with friends Aaron Lee Tasjan, Allison Russell, and Amythyst Kiah. Yola will also be playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, and we get to hear all about the part as well as Tharpe and queer women’s role in creating rock & roll.

    Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

    Related Video

    You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with john lodge moody blues

The Moody Blues' John Lodge on Positivity, Exploring His Past, and His Fascination with Space Travel

June 14, 2021

kyle meredith with japanese breakfast new album memoir book

Japanese Breakfast on Her New Album, Memoir, and the "Rare Commodity" of Joy

June 11, 2021

kyle meredith garbage Shirley Manson 5.31

Garbage's Shirley Manson on Touring with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair: "It's Not Gonna Be Like a Normal Tour"

June 9, 2021

kyle meredith with neil finn crowded house podcast

Neil Finn on How Joining Fleetwood Mac Inspired Him to Make a New Crowded House Album

June 7, 2021

 

kyle meredith with dawn richard podcast

Dawn Richard on Being a Black Woman in Electronic Music and Her New Album

June 4, 2021

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on How Harry Nilsson and Nine Inch Nails Influenced Their New Album

June 2, 2021

Passenger on the Influence of Jim Croce, Leonard Cohen, and The Smiths

June 1, 2021

kyle meredith with podcast Liz Phair

Liz Phair on New Album Soberish, Touring with Alanis Morissette and Garbage, and Exile in Guyville

May 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's New Film

Menu Shop Search Sale