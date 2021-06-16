Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s New Film



Yola sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Stand for Myself, a record that finds the English musician in a “genre fluid” mood as she tries out several new sounds. Along with the musical diversity, she also discusses the divide-and-conquer politics that appears in some of the songs; her base in poetry; and working and living with friends Aaron Lee Tasjan, Allison Russell, and Amythyst Kiah. Yola will also be playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, and we get to hear all about the part as well as Tharpe and queer women’s role in creating rock & roll.

